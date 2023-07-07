Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The first T20I match of the 3-match T20 series will take place between Sri Lanka Women and New Zealand Women on July 8th at 10 AM IST. The game will take place at P. Saravanamuttu International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Sri Lanka Women would be oozing with confidence after registering their first-ever bilateral ODI series win against New Zealand Women by 2-1. Chamari Athapaththu's record-breaking century of 140 (80) powered the Lankans to a landslide victory by a margin of eight wickets.

She and Nilakshi added 190 runs for the third wicket which is now Sri Lanka's highest-ever partnership in ODI cricket.

New Zealand Women on the other hand would be slightly disappointed with their effort in the last ODI match. They were riding high on confidence after completing a crushing 116-run victory in the 2nd ODI match. But they threw it away in the decider match when it mattered the most and allowed the Lankans to take centerstage.

As we approach this scintillating contest, here is all you need to know about the first T20I match of the series.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women, 1st T20I, 2023

Date and Time: July 8, Saturday, 10:00 am IST

Venue: P. Saravanamuttu International Cricket Stadium, Colombo

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Pitch Report

The deck at P Sara Oval is pretty similar to the one at Galle Cricket Stadium. The surface is pretty much on the slower side and batting becomes enormously challenging when the ball starts to grip. Only three WT20I matches have been played at this venue so far and only once a team has managed to breach the 190-run mark.

Besides, the average first innings score is only 135. We may see a low-scoring thriller this Saturday and the teams involved will have to bat out of their skins to post a competitive target.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Weather Report

There is a very high possibility that we may see a reduced T20 match as the probability of rain is currently in excess of 70%. Significant rainfall is also predicted in the days leading up to the game. The temperatures during match day will vary between 30 C and 22 C.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Probable Xl

Sri Lanka Women

Probable Xl

Hansika Karunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Kawya Kavindi, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeevani (Wk), Sugandha Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani

New Zealand Women

Probable Xl

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Molly Penfold, and Fran Jonas

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Prediction

Sri Lanka Women do not seem to have a very impressive track in T20Is against the Silver Ferns but they have certainly got the winning momentum behind them. After completing a thumping ODI series victory by 2-1, the mood in the Lankan camp is very positive as they head into the T20I series.

However, we do expect New Zealand Women to be equal to the task and put up stiff resistance.

Prediction: Sri Lanka Women to win the match.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Sri Lanka Cricket YouTube Channel

Poll : Sophie Devine to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes