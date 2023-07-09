Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second T20I match of the three-match T20 series between Sri Lanka Women and New Zealand Women will take place on Sunday, July 10, at 10 AM IST. The game will get underway at P. Saravanamuttu International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

New Zealand Women would be relieved after registering a victory in the opening game of the T20 series. The result will certainly ease them after they failed to finish the ODI series on a high. Suzie Bates earned a well-deserved Player of the Match award for her brilliant performance of 44 (47) and 1/13 in the first T20I.

With a dominant record in the former against the Lankans, the Silver Ferns would certainly be fancying their chances of sealing the series in the second match.

Sri Lanka Women had a forgettable outing in the first T20I. They did try to fight back with the ball but it was a little too late as New Zealand Women sailed to their target with seven balls to spare. Their fortunes depend on Chamari Athapaththu, who failed to fire as she was dismissed on a golden duck.

With the series on the line, Sri Lanka Women have their task cut out and will need to be at the top of their game to fend off the New Zealand aggression.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women, 2nd T20I, 2023

Date and Time: July 10, Monday, 10:00 am IST

Venue: P. Saravanamuttu International Cricket Stadium, Colombo

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Pitch Report

The pitch at P Sara Oval is inclined more on the slower side which can make batting enormously challenging especially when the ball starts to grip. Of the four WT20I matches have been played at this venue so far, only once has a team managed to breach the 190-run mark.

Besides the average first innings score not exceeding 135, teams will need to bat sensibly and navigate under tricky batting conditions to post a decent total.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Weather Report

The weather on Monday is expected to be partly cloudy and moderately warm as the maximum temperature predicted for that day is around about 30 C. However, it will cool down as the day progresses and the temperatures may fall to as low as 25 C. There is a slim chance of rain though as the chance of a predicted rainfall is up to 20%.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Probable Xl

Sri Lanka Women

Probable Xl

Hansika Karunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Kawya Kavindi, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeevani (Wk), Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani

New Zealand Women

Probable Xl

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Molly Penfold, and Fran Jonas

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Prediction

The Silver Ferns made an astounding recovery in the first T20I match after being blown away in the recently concluded ODI series. They have returned to winning ways and have the winning momentum behind them.

Sri Lanka Women have looked a little vulnerable in the shortest format of the game and have never won a single T20I against the Silver Ferns With that being said, a win for New Zealand Women is highly probable.

Prediction: New Zealand Women to win the match.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Sri Lanka Cricket YouTube Channel

