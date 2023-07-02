Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The final game of the three-match ODI series will take place between Sri Lanka Women and New Zealand Women on July 3rd at 10 AM IST. The game will take place at Galle International Cricket Stadium. The series is nicely poised at 1-1 and both teams have all to play for in the upcoming decider match.

New Zealand Women fought back in the second ODI match after being thoroughly outplayed in the first ODI. Sri Lanka Women comfortably sailed to their target with nine balls to spare as there was hardly any resistance from the New Zealand Women bowlers.

White ferns staged a spirited comeback with Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr scored magnificent centuries to post a target of 330 for the Lankans to chase. This time around, the New Zealand Women put a great amount of emphasis on their bowling as they picked up timely wickets at key stages of the game to cripple SL-W way short of their target by 111 runs.

As we enter this do-or-die contest, here is all you need to know about the third and final ODI match of the series.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI, 2023

Date and Time: July 3, Monday, 10:00 am IST

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Pitch Report

The Galle Cricket Stadium's pitch is not a very high-scoring venue. The average first innings score on this pitch is 207 and teams have often struggled to get a move on during the middle overs. The spinners can prove to be very effective on this track as the pitch is relatively flat and dry and can begin to deteriorate even further as the game goes on.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Weather Report

There is a high probability that rain may play the spoilsports this Sunday with high chances of a heavy downpour up to 90%. Scattered thundershowers and gloomy overcast conditions will dominate the day. These are some very ominous signs if you are a cricket fan. Temperatures throughout the day will vary between 26 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Probable Xl

Sri Lanka Women

Probable Xl

Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c & wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Hasini Perera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, and Sugandika Kumari

New Zealand Women

Probable Xl

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Molly Penfold, and Fran Jonas

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Prediction

New Zealand Women completed a crushing 111-run victory over Sri Lanka Women to roar back in the series. Sophie Devine along with Amelia Kerr played a useful role with the bat to post a colossal target of 330. In the end, it proved all too impossible for the hosts as they were bundled out for just 213.

The winning momentum is certainly behind New Zealand Women at the moment.

Prediction: New Zealand Women to win the match.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Sri Lanka Cricket Youtube Channel

