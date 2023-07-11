Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Sri Lanka Women and New Zealand Women will clash one last time in the third T20I match on July 12 at 10 am IST. The game will take place at P. Saravanamuttu International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Sri Lanka Women would be very disappointed with their effort in the T20I series. After finishing the ODI series on a high, the Lankan Women failed to live up to the expectations. They were comprehensively bamboozled in all departments and never looked anywhere close to challenging the White Ferns.

In the second T20I game, the batters put on a decent show but the bowlers failed to create any impact which allowed New Zealand to cruise to their target. With a series whitewash looming, Sri Lanka Women will need to produce something out of the ordinary to achieve their maiden victory against New Zealand Women in T20I.

New Zealand Women have got all the bases covered and never allowed Sri Lanka to get off the hook and looked vastly untroubled. Their bowlers provided the crucial breakthroughs upfront which did not allow Sri Lanka Women to set a competitive total.

In response, the Silver Ferns would take advantage of Sri Lanka’s ineffective bowling lineup and would race comfortably toward their target. That has been their success story so far in the series. It will be interesting to see how New Zealand Women go about defending a total if at all they find themselves in that position in the forthcoming match.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women, 3rd T20I, 2023

Date and Time: July 12, 2023, Wednesday, 10:00 am IST

Venue: P. Saravanamuttu International Cricket Stadium, Colombo

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Pitch Report

The pitch at P Sara Oval is not known for its high-scoring nature. The pitch is mostly suitable for the spinners and teams in the past have had to grind hard for their runs. The average first innings score on this track is 135 whereas a score above 190 has only been posted once.

Hence it will be ideal for either toss-winning captain to bat first on this wicket and get sufficient runs on the board to skittle the opposition under pressure.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Weather Report

The weather on Wednesday will be partially cloudy with a minuscule 10% chance of rain. It is certainly going to be a warm and sultry day with the highest temperature expected to creep up to 30 C. However, as the day progresses the temperature may dip to as low as 24 C.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Probable Xl

Sri Lanka Women

Probable Xl

Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Kawya Kavindi, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeevani (Wk), Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani

New Zealand Women

Probable Xl

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Molly Penfold, and Fran Jonas

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Prediction

The Silver Ferns completed a thumping 2-0 series victory against the Lankans and are well on their way to winning their third consecutive T20 match of the series. Sri Lanka Women have not been able to crack the winning formula against the Silver Ferns in T20I cricket.

After suffering a demoralizing series defeat, the hosts are massively low on confidence and any chance of them creating a turnaround appears slim.

Prediction: New Zealand Women to win the match

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live streaming: Sri Lanka Cricket Youtube Channel

