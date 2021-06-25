Sri Lanka World Test Championship 2021-23 Schedule: Complete Series List and Details

The Sri Lankan cricket team could not impress much in the first edition of the World Test Championship. The Islanders played six Test series, recording only two match wins in the tournament.

Sri Lanka are no longer as strong as they once were. After the retirement of a few legends, the Islanders have struggled in the global arena. However, the young brigade now has an opportunity to prove its mettle in the second edition of the World Test Championship.

The Asian side will play three home and three away series in the upcoming WTC cycle. On that note, here's a look at Sri Lanka's complete list of series.

Sri Lanka ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Series Details

Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh, 2021

The Sri Lankan cricket team is not scheduled to play a single ICC World Test Championship series before December 2021. The Islanders will kick off their new campaign with a two-Test series against Bangladesh in December.

Sri Lanka tour of India, 2022

Two months after their Bangladesh tour, the Sri Lankan squad will visit India for a three-Test series, which will be held before IPL 2022.

Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2022

The Islanders will play their first home series under the new WTC cycle in June 2022. The Aussies will pay a visit to Sri Lanka to play a two-Test series.

Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka, 2022

After the series against Australia, Sri Lanka will host the Pakistan cricket team for a couple of Tests in July 2022.

West Indies tour of Sri Lanka, 2022

Sri Lanka will play their final home series against the West Indies cricket team in October and November 2022. Even this series will consist of only two Tests.

Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand, 2022

The Islanders will end their WTC 2021-23 cycle with an away Test series against New Zealand. The two-Test series is scheduled to take place in December 2022.

