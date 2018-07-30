Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sri Lankan legends accused of match-fixing, MS Dhoni drops in ODI batsmen rankings and more - Cricket News Today, 30th July 2018

Sankalp Srivastava
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
3.20K   //    30 Jul 2018, 20:36 IST

With the India-England Test series only a couple of days away, most of the cricketing world's eyes are set on the clash of the two sides. While there are talks about India's opening pair, Virat Kohli's faceoff with English fast bowlers is talked about as much.

However, amidst the hullaballoo of the five-match Test series, there have been some other important news as well which made the headlines today.

Latest ICC ODI rankings were released post the completion of West Indies-Bangladesh ODI series which the visitors won courtesy Tamim Iqbal's century in the decider. Chris Gayle equalled a world record and Sri Lankan legends were accused of match-fixing as well.

Let's now take a look at the biggest of headlines in cricket world today.

Chris Gayle equals Shahid Afridi's world record of most international sixes

ICC World XI v West Indies - T20
ICC World XI v West Indies - T20

The West Indian batsman has made a name for himself with his ability to clear the boundary at ease and has displayed it on numerous occasions and at various levels across the globe.

In the last match of the three-match series against Bangladesh, Gayle, en route a 63-ball-77 knock which saw him hit as many as five sixes, equalled Shahid Afridi's record of 476 international maximums.

The left-hander took as many as 443 matches and 513 innings across all three formats to reach the magical figure of 476 sixes, which is 0.86 maximum per innings. Afridi, on the other hand, had taken 524 matches and 508 innings, 0.93 sixes per innings, to reach the figure.

With the ODI World Cup in sight, Gayle has a golden opportunity to become the first batsman to hit 500 sixes in international cricket. Among active cricketers, MS Dhoni, with 342 sixes is second behind the West Indian. He is fifth on the all-time list behind Gayle, Afridi, Brendon McCullum (398) and Sanath Jayasuriya (352).

