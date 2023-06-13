SS vs CSG Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL 2023 match?

Salem Spartans and Chepauk Super Gillies are set to face each other in Match No. 2 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2023). The match will take place on Tuesday, June 13, at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

The Super Gillies, led by Baba Aparajith, is the standout team in the history of the tournament. Out of the five seasons, CSG have won four times. Last year, the Super Gillies finished as the joint winners after their match against the Lyca Kovai Kings could not take place due to rain.

It goes without saying that CSG will start the TNPL 2023 as firm favorites. Narayan Jagadeesan has been a run-machine for them and he is again expected to play a vital role for them. He recently opened the batting for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Rajagopal Sathish is a veteran and needs to step up big time. The onus will also be on the likes of Aparajith, Sanjay Yadav, Rahil Shah, and M Silambarasan to deliver.

The Spartans had a season to forget last time around. They finished at the bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.299. This season, the Spartans will be captained by veteran batter Kaushik Gandhi. Maan Bafna, RS Mokit Hariharan, N Selva Kumaran, and M Ganesh Moorthi are also crucial members of the team.

TNPL 2023, SS vs CSG Prediction: Chepauk Super Gillies look for a great start

The Super Gillies will go into the match as favorites. In their previous meeting, they defeated the Spartans by seven wickets. This time around, the Super Gillies have a stronger squad, at least on paper. It would not spring a surprise if the four-time champions come up trumps and make a winning start to the championship.

Prediction: Chepauk Super Gillies to win the TNPL 2023 match.

