SS vs SMP Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL 2023 match?

Salem Spartans (SS) and the Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) are set to face each other in Match No.15 of the TNPL 2023 on Saturday, June 24. The SCF Cricket Ground in Salem will host the encounter.

The Spartans, led by Abhishek Tanwar, are currently placed fifth in the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.472 thanks to wins in one out of three matches. They will go into the match after losing to Nellai Royal Kings by five wickets (DLS).

After being asked to bat in a rain-curtailed 16-over match, the Spartans scored 115 for the loss of four wickets in 16 overs. Kaushik Gandhi scored 51 runs off 43 balls with five fours and two sixes, but he did not get much support from his teammates.

Skipper Tanwar picked up two wickets for 30 runs, but his efforts went in vain as the Royal Kings romped home with two balls left in their innings.

The Panthers, led by Hari Nishanth, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -2.865. Having lost both their matches, the Panthers need something special to get their campaign back on track.

They will go into the match after losing to Dindigul Dragons by seven wickets in their previous match. After being put in to bat first, the Panthers were bowled out for 123 in 19.3 overs.

Jagatheesan Kousik scored 45 runs off 34 balls with 4 fours and 3 sixes. The Dragons chased down the target with 35 balls to spare.

TNPL 2023, SS vs SMP Prediction: Can the Panthers beat the Spartans?

The Spartans will go into the match as favourites since they are in much better form than the Panthers. The fact that the Spartans will play at home will also give them an advantage.

Prediction: Salem Spartans to win this TNPL 2023 match.

