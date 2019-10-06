×
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Caribbean Premier League 2019 Eliminator

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
28   //    06 Oct 2019, 15:26 IST

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts Nevis Patriots - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)
Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts Nevis Patriots - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

After a string of defeats in their last few matches, the defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders will look to avoid an early elimination from the tournament when they go head to head with the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Eliminator match of Caribbean Premier League 2019.

The Patriots finished in the third position on the standings at the culmination of the league round with five wins in 10 games while Kieron Pollard’s men could only win four of their 10 fixtures.

During the first meeting of the two teams in the league stages, the Trinbago Knight Riders had defeated the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots but the Patriots extracted revenge for that loss with a super over win in the reverse fixture.

Talking about the players to watch out for, Knight Riders will expect Lendl Simmons and Kieron Pollard to bring their ‘A’ game to the table whereas the Patriots will have their hopes pinned on the performances of Evin Lewis and Sheldon Cottrell.

Here are all the telecast details for the Eliminator match of CPL 2019 -

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Eliminator: Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Date: 6th October 2019

Start Time: 8:30 PM IST, 11:00 local time (6th October)

How, when and where to watch?

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal

Hotstar: Online streaming in India

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots:

Evin Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Isuru Udana, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Hafeez, Laurie Evans, Afif Hossain, Keron Cottoy, Aaron Jones, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Rayad Emrit, Devon Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, Jeremiah Louis, Dominic Drakes, Akeem Jordan and Usama Mir.

Trinbago Knight Riders:

Kieron Pollard (C), Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Sunil Narine, Denesh Ramdin (WK), Mohd Hasnain, Khary Pierre, James Neesham, Seekuge Prasanna, Amir Jangoo, Anderson Phillip, Mark Deyal, Tion Webster, Javon Searles, Akeal Hossain and Ali Khan


Caribbean Premier League 2019 Trinbago Knight Riders St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Kieron Pollard Carlos Brathwaite
