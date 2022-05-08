St Lucia T10 Blast 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

The St Lucia T10 Blast is all set for another season, which started on May 6, Friday, with the grand finale scheduled for May 21, Saturday. A total of 14 teams will take part this season. Choiseul Clay Pots won the last season's grand finale against the Micoud Eagles.

The participating teams in the St Lucia T10 Blast this year are: Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Choiseul Coal Pots, Dennery Segment Rising Stars, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Invictus Desruisseaux, Laborie Bay Royals, Mabouya Valley Constrictors, Micoud Eagles, Mon Repos Stars, South Castries Lions, Soufriere Sulphur City Stars, Vieux Fort North Raiders, and Vieux Fort South Sunrisers.

Darren Sammy would once again be the star attraction in the St Lucia T10 Blast

The St Lucia T10 Blast tournament is divided into four groups or stages - Group Playoffs 1, Group Playoffs 2, Group A, and Group B. Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia will host all matches of the tournament.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

May 6, Friday

Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Dennery Segment Rising Stars, 9:15 PM

May 7, Saturday

Laborie Bay Royals vs Invictus Desruisseaux, 12:00 AM

Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Laborie Bay Royals, 9:15 PM

May 8, Sunday

Vieux Fort South Sunrisers vs Babonneau Leatherbacks, 12:00 AM

Invictus Desruisseaux vs Vieux Fort North Raiders, 9:15 PM

May 9, Monday

Dennery Segment Rising Stars vs Vieux Fort South Sunrisers, 12:00 AM

South Castries Lions vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, 9:15 PM

May 10, Tuesday

Micoud Eagles vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars, 12:00 AM

Mon Repos Stars vs Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, 9:15 PM

May 11, Wednesday

Mabouya Valley Constrictors vs Choiseul Coal Pots, 12:00 AM

TBC vs Micoud Eagles, 9:15 PM

May 12, Thursday

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars, 12:00 AM

Mon Repos Stars vs TBC, 9:15 PM

May 13, Friday

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Mabouya Valley Constrictors, 12:00 AM

TBC vs South Castries Lions, 9:15 PM

May 14, Saturday

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Micoud Eagles, 12:00 AM

Choiseul Coal Pots vs TBC, 9:15 PM

May 15, Sunday

Mabouya Valley Constrictors vs Mon Repos Stars, 12:00 AM

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs TBC, 9:15 PM

May 16, Monday

South Castries Lions vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars, 12:00 AM

Mabouya Valley Constrictors vs TBC, 9:15 PM

May 17, Tuesday

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Choiseul Coal Pots, 12:00 AM

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars vs TBC, 9:15 PM

May 18, Wednesday

Micoud Eagles vs South Castries Lions, 12:00 AM

Choiseul Coal Pots vs Mon Repos Stars, 9:15 PM

May 19, Thursday

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs TBC, 12:00 AM

TBC vs TBC, semi-final 1, 9:15 PM

May 20, Friday

TBC vs TBC, semi-final 2, 12:00 AM

TBC vs TBC, 3rd place playoff, 9:15 PM

May 21, Saturday

TBC vs TBC, final, 12:00 AM

St Lucia T10 Blast 2022: Live Streaming Details

FanCode App and Website will live stream all the matches of the St Lucia T10 Blast for fans in India.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2022: Squads

Babonneau Leatherbacks

Nehemiah Wilfred, Caleb Thomas, Devon Eugene, Nyeem Rosemond, Qwaine Henry, Shervon Joseph (c), Zayee Antoine, Stuart Calderon, Alvin Lafeuille, Alex Joseph, Steven Abraham (wk), Tristan Pierre, Isiah Wilfred.

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage

Dwight Thomas, Tyler Sookwa, Jaden Elibox, Keygan Arnold, Dillan John, Jemmi Mauricette, Stephen Naitram (c), Rahym Joseph, Alleyn Prospere, Gaspard Prospere (wk), Sanjay Hayle, Ephron Charles, McKenny Clarke.

Choiseul Coal Pots

Valange St. Ange, Vince Smith, Nick Joseph, Alvinaus Simon, Canice Richardson, Bronte Bess (c), Jason Simon (wk), Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Tristan Norbal, Stephane Theophane, Clem St. Rose, Sky Lafeuillee.

Dennery Segment Rising Stars

Deylan James, Rudel Mathurin, Vernon Emmanuel, Bradley Giddings, Gunyelle Cherubin, Ishmael Clement, Maius Stanislaus, Alex Regis (wk), Azad Faucher, Gervanni Clement, Lennice Modeste, Ligorius Alexander, Zenus Modeste

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters

Dornan Edward, Jard Goodman, Kymani Sexius, Lee Solomon, Vidal Crandon (wk), Udell Preville, Dalton Polius (c), Vernillius Gabriel, Larry Edward, Tyrel Chicot, Ryan Goodman, Khan Elcock, Bolton Sayers.

Invictus Desruisseaux

Delan Martial, Eardley Dupres, Ernie Dorelieu, Kurdney Constantine, Garvey Mitchel, Kevin Augustin, Stephone Dupres, Delon Neptune (wk), Garette Alphonse, Josan James, Josh Alphonse, Kaylan Neptune, Kerlan Martial, Neil Moncherry, Ryan Langellier, Samuel Montia.

Laborie Bay Royals

Nick Andrew, Tyran Theodore, Rick Moses, Daran Pierre, Sanjay Pamphile, Awene Edward (c), Denlee Anthony (wk), Michael Francois, Shervin George, Jordan Emmanuel, Romain Ramroach, Calvin Stanislaus, Quincy St, Rose.

Mabouya Valley Constrictors

Orey Changoo (wk), Rick Smith, Zachary Edmund, Leon Polius, Chard Polius, Lennice Modeste, Murgaran Shoulette (c), Shem Severin, Mitchel Louisy, Christian Ange, Dale Smith, Nean Deterville, Maius Stanislaus.

Micoud Eagles

Lanse Sammy, Tarrique Edward, Shervin Charles, Travis Gifford, Garvin Serieux Jr (wk), Daren Sammy (c), Nereville Florence, Luke, JN. Pierre, Daren Sammy Jr, Murlan Sammy, Mervin Wells, Michael Charlery, Kuston Jules, Winnel Felix, Earvin Frederick.

Mon Repos Stars

Sadrack Descartes, Craig Emmanuel, Sabinus Emmanuel (wk), Keon Gaston, Christian Charlery (c), Kevin Augustin, Evanus, Emmanuel, Hazel Charlery, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond, Rohan Lesmond, Kurnan Henry, Shawnil Edward.

South Castries Lions

Lemrol Charles, Noelle Leo (wk), Aaron Joseph, Wade Clovis, Shervon Leo, Johnson Charles (c), Rumario Simmons, Collinus Callendar, Xavier Gabriel, Daniel Baptiste, Wendell Inglis, Nixon Edmund, Avalinus Callendar.

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars

Wayne Prospere, Julian Sylvester (wk), Kervel Propere, Kevin Gassie, Quint Mesmain, Shanii Mesmain (c), Ashley Hippolyte, Bradley Tisson, Xytus Emmanuel, Tenacy Hippolyte, Jervan Charles, Dalius Monrose, Keither Prospere.

Vieux Fort North Raiders

Joshaun Mann, Curtly Jonny, David Naitram, Ricky Hippolyte, Al Prince (c), Junior Peter (wk), Ernell Sexius, Chris Pamphile, Kurt Edward, Shawn Auguste, Tariq Gabriel, Shaw Straker, Johann Williams.

Vieux Fort South Sunrisers

Kerlan Martial, Richie Robert (wk), Jermain Harding, Kurdney Constantine, Dyondre Taylor, Dishon Rampal (c), Jevin Isidore, Eardley Dupres, Ray Joseph, Kamanie Laure, Rydell Baptiste, Kahlil St Hill, Delan Martial.

Let's hope that the latest edition of the St Lucia T10 Blast is as entertaining as fans expect it to be.

