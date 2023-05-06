St. Lucia T10 Blast 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The St. Lucia T10 Blast Series 2023 is all set to commence on Wednesday, May 10, with Mon Repos Stars taking on Vieux Fort North Raiders in the season opener.

All eight teams will face each other in a round-robin format in the 10-over contest across 15 days. The tournament promises to be full of twists and turns as Daren Sammy and Stephen Naitram are all set to be part of it.

The top two teams will secure a place in the tournament finals, which is scheduled for Thursday, May 25. All the games will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

St. Lucia T10 Blast 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Wednesday, May 10

Mon Repos Stars vs Vieux Fort North Raiders, 9.30 pm

Thursday, May 11

Choiseul Coal Pots vs South Castries Lions, 12.00 am

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars vs Micoud Eagles, 9.30 pm

Friday, May 12

Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, 12.00 am

South Castries Lions vs Mon Repos Stars, 9.30 pm

Saturday, May 13

Micoud Eagles vs Vieux Fort North Raiders, 12.00 am

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Choiseul Coal Pots, 9.30 pm

Sunday, May 14

Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars, 12.00 am

Mon Repos Stars vs Micoud Eagles, 9.30 pm

Monday, May 15

South Castries Lions vs Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, 12.00 am

Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Babonneau Leatherbacks, 9.30 pm

Tuesday, May 16

Choiseul Coal Pots vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars, 12.00 am

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Mon Repos Stars, 9.30 pm

Wednesday, May 17

Micoud Eagles vs Babonneau Leatherbacks, 12.00 am

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars vs South Castries Lions, 9.30 pm

Thursday, May 18

Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Choiseul Coal Pots, 12.00 am

Mon Repos Stars vs Babonneau Leatherbacks, 9.30 pm

Friday, May 19

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars, 12.00 am

Micoud Eagles vs Choiseul Coal Pots, 9.30 pm

Saturday, May 20

South Castries Lions vs Vieux Fort North Raiders, 12.00 am

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars vs Mon Repos Stars, 9.30 pm

Sunday, May 21

Choiseul Coal Pots vs Babonneau Leatherbacks, 12.00 am

Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, 9.30 pm

Monday, May 22

South Castries Lions vs Micoud Eagles, 12.00 am

Mon Repos Stars vs Choiseul Coal Pots, 9.30 pm

Tuesday, May 23

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars vs Vieux Fort North Raiders, 12.00 am

Babonneau Leatherbacks vs South Castries Lions, 9.30 pm

Wednesday, May 24

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Micoud Eagles, 12.00 am

3/4th Playoff, 9.30 pm

Thursday, May 25

Final, 12.00 am

St. Lucia T10 Blast 2023: Live Streaming Details

All the fans in India can tune in to Fancode App and Website to enjoy the St. Lucia T10 Blast Series 2023. The tour pass for all the games will cost INR 59/-

St. Lucia T10 Blast 2023: Full Squads

Micoud Eagles

St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Dunte Fontenell, Erwin Lubin, Garvin Serieux Sr, Kern Xavier, Mervin Wells, Shem Paul, Shervin Charles, Daren Sammy (c), Earvin Frederick, Kuston Jules, Murlan Sammy, Winnel Felix (Wk), Darren Sammy Jr, Lanse Sammy, Micheal Charlery, Ted Jonas, and Travis Gifford.

Choiseul Coal Pots

Canice Richardson, Junior Henry, Nick Joseph, Sky Lafeuillee, Vince Smith, Alvinaus Simon, Audy Alexander, Jamal Lawrence, Tristan Norbal, Valange St. Ange, Jason Simon (Wk), Bronte Bess (c), Clem St. Rose, Jude Joseph, Marlon Paul, and Stephane Theophane.

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars

Ashely Hippoltye, Jervan Charles, Keither Prospere, Xytus Emmanuel, Bradley Tisson, Dalius Monrose, Denver Didier, Kevin Gassie, Shani Mesmain (c), Sylvinus Augustin, Zende Lionel, Julian Sylvester (Wk), Acquinas Sylvester, Jaquain Mesmain, Trevor Edward, and Wayne Prospere.

Mon Repos Stars

Christian Charlery, Cody Lesmond, Quami Dishong, Rohan Lesmond, Sadrack Descartes, Craig Emmanuel, Evan Alexander, Hazel Charlery, Keon Gaston, Kurnan Henry, Shawnil Edward, Sabinus Emmanuel (Wk), Brendon Bicar, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond, and Marklin Sylvester.

South Castries Lions

Avalinus Callendar, Kensley Paul, Nixon Edmund, Wendell Inglis, Eddy Sydney, Emmerson Charles, Johnson Charles, Kemrol Charles, Wade Clovis, Noelle Leo (Wk), Swelan Auguste (Wk), Aaron Joseph, Gilbere Daniel, Kenrick James, Lerry Auguste, Malcolm Monrose, and Shervon Leo.

Babonneau Leatherbacks

Alex Joseph, Bradley Marquis, Gregory John, Kerry John, Caleb Thomas, Nehemiah Wilfred, Shervon Joseph (c), Stuart Calderon, Zayee Antoine, Alvin Lafeuille (Wk), Steven Abraham (Wk), Anselm Gittens, Devon Eugene, Jevaughn Charles, Joshua Cepal, and Sanjay Hayle.

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage

Dwight Thomas, Ephron Charles, Jaden Elibox, Jamaal James, Kerrick Victor, Alleyn Prospere, Mc Kenny Clarke, Tyler Sookwa, Ackeem Auguste (Wk), Keyvn Arnold (Wk), Stephen Mitchel (Wk), Stephen Naitram (c) & (Wk), Dillan John, Jemmi Mauricette, Jeremiah Charles, Keygan Arnold, and Kyle Adonis.

Vieux Fort North Raiders

Dexter Solomon, Dyondre Taylor, Kalvin Maximin, Rick Moses, Shawn Auguste, Al Prince, Dane Edward, Kurt Edward, Richie Robert, Chrislon Fanis (Wk), Junior Peter (Wk), Ernell Sexius, Hilarian Smith, Kahlil St Hill, Kenaz Joseph, and Ricky Hippolyte.

