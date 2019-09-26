×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

St Lucia Zouks vs Jamaica Tallawahs: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Caribbean Premier League 2019

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
31   //    26 Sep 2019, 22:08 IST

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Zouks - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)
Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Zouks - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

After a morale shattering defeat at the hands of Guyana Amazon Warriors in their previous match, Darren Sammy's team, St. Lucia Zouks, will host the out of form Jamaica Tallawahs in match number 24 of the Caribbean Premier League 2019.

Both teams have lost a lot of matches this season, with the Zouks having just 2 wins in 8 matches, and Chadwick Walton's side too has the same number of wins in as many matches. The two teams desperately need a win, and hence, this match will entertain the fans a lot.

In the first meeting between these two sides this CPL, St. Lucia registered a 7-wicket win, with Rahkeem Cornwall being the hero for their side.

The Zouks will expect Cornwall to repeat the same performance once again, and in the bowling department of the home team, Fawad Ahmed will be the player to watch out for. The visitors, on the other hand, will hope that Chris Gayle plays a memorable knock with the bat, and that Oshane Thomas troubles the opposition batsmen with his pace.


Here are all the telecast details of this exciting match-up.

St. Lucia Zouks vs Jamaica Tallawahs: Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St. Lucia

Date: 27th September 2019

Time: 7:00 pm (Local Time); 5:30 am IST on the 28th of September

Advertisement

How, When and Where to Watch?

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal

Hotstar: Online streaming in India

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads

St. Lucia Zouks:

Darren Sammy (C), John Campbell, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams, Andre Fletcher (WK), Thisara Perera, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roland Cato, Jeavor Royal, Andre McCarthy, Chris Barnwell, Keddy Lesporis, Fawad Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran and Krishmar Santokie.

Jamaica Tallawahs:

Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton (C), Rovman Powell, Zahir Khan, Oshane Thomas, Glenn Phillips, George Worker, Amad Butt, Chris Lamont, Steven Jacobs, Imran Khan, Andre Russell, Xavier Marshall, Shamae Springer, Ramaal Lewis, Derval Green, and Javelle Glenn.


Tags:
Caribbean Premier League 2019 Jamaica Tallawahs St Lucia Stars Darren Sammy Chris Gayle
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Caribbean Premier League
Match 1 | Thu, 05 Sep
TTR 152/7 (20.0 ov)
KIT 141/10 (19.4 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders won by 11 runs
TTR VS KIT live score
Match 2 | Fri, 06 Sep
GAW 155/9 (20.0 ov)
SLZ 142/9 (20.0 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors won by 13 runs
GAW VS SLZ live score
Match 3 | Sat, 07 Sep
TTR 191/4 (20.0 ov)
JTA 169/6 (20.0 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders won by 22 runs
TTR VS JTA live score
Match 4 | Sun, 08 Sep
KIT 153/8 (20.0 ov)
GAW 159/2 (18.5 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors won by 8 wickets
KIT VS GAW live score
Match 5 | Sun, 08 Sep
SLZ 167/5 (20.0 ov)
TTR 168/3 (17.5 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders won by 7 wickets
SLZ VS TTR live score
Match 6 | Mon, 09 Sep
GAW 180/4 (20.0 ov)
BTR 133/10 (16.4 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors won by 47 runs
GAW VS BTR live score
Match 7 | Wed, 11 Sep
JTA 241/4 (20.0 ov)
KIT 242/6 (18.5 ov)
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won by 4 wickets
JTA VS KIT live score
Match 8 | Thu, 12 Sep
BTR 186/2 (20.0 ov)
KIT 168/9 (20.0 ov)
Barbados Tridents won by 18 runs
BTR VS KIT live score
Match 9 | Fri, 13 Sep
JTA 170/5 (20.0 ov)
SLZ 171/5 (16.4 ov)
St Lucia Zouks won by 5 wickets
JTA VS SLZ live score
Match 10 | Sat, 14 Sep
TTR 267/2 (20.0 ov)
JTA 226/5 (20.0 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders won by 41 runs
TTR VS JTA live score
Match 11 | Sun, 15 Sep
KIT 121/10 (19.0 ov)
GAW 122/3 (15.5 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors won by 7 wickets
KIT VS GAW live score
Match 12 | Sun, 15 Sep
BTR 140/9 (20.0 ov)
JTA 145/6 (18.3 ov)
Jamaica Tallawahs won by 4 wickets
BTR VS JTA live score
Match 13 | Mon, 16 Sep
SLZ 138/9 (20.0 ov)
KIT 143/4 (14.5 ov)
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won by 6 wickets
SLZ VS KIT live score
Match 14 | Wed, 18 Sep
TTR 216/4 & 5/1 (1.0 ov)
KIT 216/7 & 18/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots win the one-over eliminator)
TTR VS KIT live score
Match 15 | Thu, 19 Sep
GAW 218/6 (20.0 ov)
JTA 137/10 (17.3 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors won by 81 runs
GAW VS JTA live score
Match 16 | Fri, 20 Sep
KIT 176/6 (20.0 ov)
JTA 156/10 (19.5 ov)
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won by 20 runs
KIT VS JTA live score
Match 17 | Sat, 21 Sep
BTR 172/6 (20.0 ov)
SLZ 101/10 (14.5 ov)
Barbados Tridents won by 71 runs
BTR VS SLZ live score
Match 18 | Sun, 22 Sep
SLZ 99/4 (12.2 ov)
TTR
No Result
SLZ VS TTR live score
Match 19 | Mon, 23 Sep
BTR 138/10 (19.2 ov)
GAW 81/2 (11.0 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors won by 12 runs (DLS Method)
BTR VS GAW live score
Match 20 | Tue, 24 Sep
JTA 127/10 (20.0 ov)
BTR 122/9 (20.0 ov)
Jamaica Tallawahs won by 5 runs
JTA VS BTR live score
Match 21 | Yesterday
SLZ 165/6 (20.0 ov)
KIT 145/9 (20.0 ov)
St Lucia Zouks won by 20 runs
SLZ VS KIT live score
Match 22 | Today
SLZ 161/7 (20.0 ov)
GAW 162/2 (18.2 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors won by 8 wickets
SLZ VS GAW live score
Match 23 | Tomorrow, 03:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
Trinbago Knight Riders
BTR VS TTR preview
Match 24 | Sat, 28 Sep, 05:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
Jamaica Tallawahs
SLZ VS JTA preview
Match 25 | Sun, 29 Sep, 05:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
BTR VS KIT preview
Match 26 | Mon, 30 Sep, 03:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
St Lucia Zouks
BTR VS SLZ preview
Match 27 | Tue, 01 Oct, 04:30 AM
Trinbago Knight Riders
Guyana Amazon Warriors
TTR VS GAW preview
Match 28 | Thu, 03 Oct, 04:30 AM
Trinbago Knight Riders
Barbados Tridents
TTR VS BTR preview
Match 29 | Fri, 04 Oct, 03:30 AM
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Jamaica Tallawahs
GAW VS JTA preview
Match 30 | Sat, 05 Oct, 05:30 AM
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Trinbago Knight Riders
GAW VS TTR preview
Eliminator | Sun, 06 Oct, 08:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 1 | Mon, 07 Oct, 01:00 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 11 Oct, 04:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 13 Oct, 02:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South Africa in India 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Caribbean Premier League
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Pentangular Series in Oman 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us