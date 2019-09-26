St Lucia Zouks vs Jamaica Tallawahs: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Caribbean Premier League 2019

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Zouks - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

After a morale shattering defeat at the hands of Guyana Amazon Warriors in their previous match, Darren Sammy's team, St. Lucia Zouks, will host the out of form Jamaica Tallawahs in match number 24 of the Caribbean Premier League 2019.

Both teams have lost a lot of matches this season, with the Zouks having just 2 wins in 8 matches, and Chadwick Walton's side too has the same number of wins in as many matches. The two teams desperately need a win, and hence, this match will entertain the fans a lot.

In the first meeting between these two sides this CPL, St. Lucia registered a 7-wicket win, with Rahkeem Cornwall being the hero for their side.

The Zouks will expect Cornwall to repeat the same performance once again, and in the bowling department of the home team, Fawad Ahmed will be the player to watch out for. The visitors, on the other hand, will hope that Chris Gayle plays a memorable knock with the bat, and that Oshane Thomas troubles the opposition batsmen with his pace.

Here are all the telecast details of this exciting match-up.

St. Lucia Zouks vs Jamaica Tallawahs: Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St. Lucia

Date: 27th September 2019

Time: 7:00 pm (Local Time); 5:30 am IST on the 28th of September

How, When and Where to Watch?

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal

Hotstar: Online streaming in India

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads

St. Lucia Zouks:

Darren Sammy (C), John Campbell, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams, Andre Fletcher (WK), Thisara Perera, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roland Cato, Jeavor Royal, Andre McCarthy, Chris Barnwell, Keddy Lesporis, Fawad Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran and Krishmar Santokie.

Jamaica Tallawahs:

Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton (C), Rovman Powell, Zahir Khan, Oshane Thomas, Glenn Phillips, George Worker, Amad Butt, Chris Lamont, Steven Jacobs, Imran Khan, Andre Russell, Xavier Marshall, Shamae Springer, Ramaal Lewis, Derval Green, and Javelle Glenn.