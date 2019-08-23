Stage set for second leg of KPL in Mysore

The second and final leg of the Redmi Karnataka Premier League, powered by Dream11, was launched in Mysore on Friday in the august presence of HH Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.

The last 10 matches of the premier tournament will begin in this princely city after a day's rest on Sunday, leading up to the final on August 31. The first 15 matches were held in Bangalore, with that leg’s last two matches slated for later in the evening.

Mysuru Warriors skipper Amit Verma and their lynchpin J Suchith, who is originally from Mysore, were present at the event, alongside Hon. Karnataka State Cricket Association secretary Sudhakar Rao and KPL ambassador Ragini Dwivedi.

“The tournament has been a big success so far,” said Mr Sudhakar Rao. “We have had good crowds in Bangalore, and a huge television audience too. We can expect bigger crowds in Mysore. That’s one of the charms of Mysore. The people here love cricket, and we can’t wait to get started here.”

The KPL has been played in honour of Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar since his passing in 2013. The crowned king of Mysore was the Karnataka State Cricket Association president between 2007 and 2010 before being re-elected in 2013.

“My husband loved cricket. He was always very passionate about sports but something about cricket always called to him,” the late king’s wife said. “It is also one of the reasons why he was so excited about becoming president for the second time.”

HH Pramoda Devi continued: “This tournament, which is organised in memory of him, is very dear to me. I have followed it quite closely. I am very happy with the work the KSCA is doing with the KPL. We are always open to helping the KSCA with anything.”

The Mysuru leg Schedule

25th Aug 3PM : Belagavi Panthers vs Shivamogga Lions

25th Aug 7PM : Mysuru Warriors vs Hubli Tigers

26th Aug 3PM : Belagavi Panthers vs Bijapur Bulls

26th Aug 7PM : Mysuru Warriors vs Ballari Tuskers

27th Aug 3PM : Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters

27th Aug 7PM : Shivamogga Lions vs Bijapur Bulls

28th Aug 7PM: QUALIFIER 1 - Table 1 vs Table 2

29th Aug 7PM: ELIMINATOR - Table 3 vs Table 4

30th Aug 7PM: QUALIFIER 2 - Q1 Loser vs Eliminator Winner

31st Aug 7PM: FINAL - Q1 Winner vs Q2 Winner

