×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Star Australian players could be rested for the ODI series against India

Vignesh Viggy
CONTRIBUTOR
News
753   //    01 Jan 2019, 12:39 IST

The pace trio of Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood could get some much-needed rest
The pace trio of Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood could get some much-needed rest

Following the ongoing four-match Test series between India and Australia, both the teams will be taking on each other in a three-match ODI series that gets underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney from January 12.

The visitors have already announced their squad as they are set to welcome the likes of MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dinesh Karthik, Khaleel Ahmed etc. who will be joining the team Down Under.

On the other hand, the Australians are yet to announce the squad and it is expected to be announced after the Test series concludes. However, it is certain that the Australian pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins might not feature in the series as coach Justin Langer insisted that Australia need to keep their players fit and fresh and are likely to be rested for the ODI series keeping the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in mind.

“It’s the great conundrum for us, really, how we manage our bowlers. For example, we might not play them in the next three one-dayers so they’re ready for the next two (Tests) to keep them fresh," Langer was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald.

The Australia coach continued, saying: "He (Cummins) has been brilliant, he’s been outstanding but then – as soon as we do that they want to play and also then everyone else would be on our back saying: ‘Why aren’t they playing every single game?’ But if you play every game – we’ve also got a World Cup and Ashes next year – we want him fresh for those things.”

If the pace trio is not included in the side, the Aussies might call up Nathan Coulter-Nile and Andrew Tye, who did well in the ODI series against South Africa, along with Billy Stanlake, who has done well in the past for the Aussies.

After the series opener at the SCG on January 12, both the teams will be playing the second and third match of the series in Adelaide and Melbourne on January 15 and January 18 respectively.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Pat Cummins Mitchell Starc
Vignesh Viggy
CONTRIBUTOR
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 factors that could decide...
RELATED STORY
4 Australian players who could prove to be dangerous for...
RELATED STORY
Why the Australia-India Test series will be a turning...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Indian ODI squad for the Australia series to be...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Analyzing the Test records of...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, T20Is: 3 Australian players India...
RELATED STORY
4 players who could open the innings for India against...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 players who are crucial for...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India could win the Test series against...
RELATED STORY
Can the batsmen deliver a series win for India?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec
IND 443/7 & 106/8
AUS 151/10 & 261/10
India win by 137 runs
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test | Tomorrow, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us