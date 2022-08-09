Star footballer Harry Kane commentates on Hundred match at Lord's; poses with England captains

Renowned English footballer Harry Kane made an appearance at the Lord's Cricket Ground ahead of the Hundred fixture between the London Spirit and Manchester Originals on August 8. The venue's Twitter handle posted a picture of Kane with the two captains, Eoin Morgan and Jos Bulter.

The Mecca of Cricket posted a picture of Kane wearing the London Spirit jersey with Jos Buttler (captain of Manchester Originals) and Eoin Morgan (London Spirit). The picture was accompanied by the caption:

"A special guest at the Home of Cricket this evening. Pleasure to have you here."

The 29-year old English footballer is one of the most prolific players in the country and also captains the national football side. He led them to the EURO 2020 final last year where they lost on penalties against Italy.

Playing as a striker, he is the second highest goalscorer for England, scoring 50 goals in 71 games.

As far as the Premier League goes, Kane has scored 183 goals in 283 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur. He is currently the fifth highest goalscorer in the league.

Jos Buttler's Manchester Origianls search for their first points in Hundred 2022

The sixth game of the second season of the Hundred is between the London Spirit and Manchester Originals, with the former choosing to bat first. The London Spirit, captained by Morgan, prevailed in their opening fixture against the Oval Invincibles by three runs.

In contrast, Buttler's Originals lost to the Northern Superchargers by six wickets in their opening game despite the captain's 41-ball 59. His half-century propelled the Originals to 161, but Adam Lyth's 30-ball 51 trumped it.

Buttler, who replaced Morgan as England's white-ball captain before the home summer, hasn't experienced a fruitful summer with the bat. The keeper-batter made only one fifty throughout 12 white-ball games as England ended the season winless in any limited-overs series.

Hence, he will be hoping not only for a productive season with the bat in the hundred, but as captain as the World T20 looms. The 31-year-old will look to lead England to their second T20 title.

