Statistical Analysis: How the current Indian batsmen have fared in Australia

Australian team would not be an easy proposition

Recently, Shane Watson said that Indian batsmen will fare much better in Australia than what they have done in England. According to him, swinging conditions in England make it difficult for the batsmen to score runs while the conditions are slightly easier in Australia.

Australian series is not far away, it is just a few months away, which implies that one cannot expect much improvement in technique and temperament from the current Indian batsmen. Although Australian pitches do not aid swing bowling much, there is some disconcerting bounce on those pitches.

Let's see how current Indian batsmen have performed in Australia in the past. Also, let's compare their record in Australia with their performance in England to see what we can expect:

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan struggled during the last tour of Australia

Dhawan has played 3 Test matches in Australia and scored 167 runs at an average of 27.83 without a century.

He has played 6 Test matches in England and scored 280 runs at an average of 23.33 without a century.

Looking at the above record it is hard to say that Dhawan has found Australian pitches any easier to play, maybe its time to look for an alternative to Dhawan, for the upcoming Australian series.

