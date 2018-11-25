Statistical analysis of all the Finals of the ICC Women's World T20

Australia has won the ICC Women's World T20 for a record fourth time in 2018.

It is again Australia who have been crowned the World T20 Champions in 2018. This is their fourth title in the five finals they have played, the most by any team. This was the third time that these two teams have faced each other in the finals of the World T20, with Australia winning all the three encounters in 2010,2012 and 2018.

Apart from these two teams New Zealand (2009 & 2010) and West Indies (2016) are the only two teams that have made appearances in the Finals. The Aussies have won the tournament four times (2010, 2012,2014 & 2018) followed by England (2009) and West Indies (2016) who have won it once each. So what do the stats of the finals of the previous five tournaments say? Let us take a look.

149/2 - is the highest team total in the Finals of the Women's World T20. This was scored by West Indies against Australia in 2016.

85 all out - by New Zealand against England in 2009 is the lowest team total in the Finals of the Women's World T20.

66 - is the highest individual score by a player in the Finals of the Women's World T20. This was scored by Hayley Matthews of West Indies in 2016.

4 - half-centuries have been scored in the Finals of the Women's World T20. All of them came in the finals of 2016 tournament. These were scored by Hayley Matthews (66), Stafanie Taylor (59) of the West Indies and Meg Lanning (52), Elyse Villani (52) of Australia.

3 - is the most number of sixes hit by a player in the Finals of the Women's World T20. Hayley Matthews of West Indies (3 sixes in 2016) and Ellyse Perry (1 six in 2014 & 2 sixes in 2012), Ashleigh Gardner (3 sixes in 2018) of Australia hold the record for same.

7 - is the most number of wickets taken by a bowler in the Finals of the Women's World T20. This was taken by Ellyse Perry (3 in 2010, 1 in 2012 & 2 in 2014).

3/6 - taken by Katherine Brunt of England in 2009 against New Zealand is the best bowling performance by a bowler in Finals of the Women's World T20.

2 - is the most number of maiden overs bowled by a player in Finals of the Women's World T20. This was bowled by Katherine Brunt in 2009.