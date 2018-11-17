×
Statistical analysis of India-Australia WT20Is

Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Stats
50   //    17 Nov 2018, 00:17 IST

Meg Lanning is a key pillar in the Australian batting line-up
Meg Lanning is a key pillar in the Australian batting line-up

The Indian women's victory over Ireland saw them reach the semi-final stage of the ICC Women's World T20 for the first time since 2010. But before that match, they have a major hurdle to clear in the form of an Australian side that they may face again if they reach the finals.

The Indian women have a very dismal record against the Aussies in the T20Is winning only 3 of their 14 encounters and the remaining being won by Australia. They won their first match against Australia in their 8th attempt in 2012. So what do the stats say ahead of India's final group game at the Women's World T20 2018?

341 -·Meg Lanning of Australia has scored the most number of runs in India-Australia WT20Is

90 - Alyssa Healy's score in the 3rd T20I of the 2012 India-Australia WT20I series is the highest individual score when the two teams have met in the format.

13 - A total of 13 half-centuries have been made in India-Australia WT20Is – 8 by the Aussies & 5 by the Indians.

8 - Harmanpreet Kaur of India has hit the maximum number of 6s in India-Australia WT20Is

10 - The 3rd match in the 2016 India-Australia WT20I series saw the most number of 6s being hit in a single encounter between the two sides. 6 of these were hit by the Aussies and 4 by the Indians.

16 - Jhulan Goswami has taken the maximum number of wickets in India-Australia WT20Is.

5/11 - Jhulan Goswami in 2012 is the best individual performance by a bowler in India-Australia T20Is. So far it also remains the only time that a bowler has taken 5 wickets in an innings whenever these two countries have played a T20I.

1 - Megan Schutt of Australia is the only bowler to take a hat-trick in India-Australia WT20I. She took this in 2018 when she got rid of Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj & Deepti Sharma.

5 - Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam has hosted the most number of India-Australia WT20Is.

3 - This will be India's third encounter against Australia in the ICC Women's World T20. Previously they met in the 2010 and 2012 editions, losing on both occasions.

Nilanjan Sen
