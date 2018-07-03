Stats: Aaron Finch creates T20I history

Australian skipper Aaron Finch sent the Zimbabwe bowlers for a leather hunt as he scored 172 off just 76 balls in the third match of the T20I tri-series involving Pakistan as the third team.

In the process, he registered the highest individual score in T20I cricket, breaking his own record. With this 76-ball innings, which saw him score as many as 16 fours and 10 sixes, Finch broke a plethora of records.

Unfortunately, the opener couldn't register the highest score in any T20 game as he was dismissed hit-wicket on the penultimate ball of the innings, falling short by four runs.

Australia ended up with 229 runs on the board for the loss of two wickets. D'Arcy Short was the second highest scorer in the innings with a steady 42-ball 46.

Let us take a look at the list of records created during his stay at the crease.

1 - Aaron Finch and D'Arcy Short became the first pair to put on 200 runs for a partnership in T20I cricket.

1 - Aaron Finch becomes the first player to break his own record for the highest individual score in a format.

2 - Aaron Finch reached his second T20I 150. He is the only batsman to reach the landmark even once in the format.

2 - Aaron Finch has just struck 10+ sixes in a T20I innings for the second time, the most by any batsman.

2 - Aaron Finch holds the record for the second highest score in the history of T20s. Only Chris Gayle, with 175, is ahead of him in the list.

223 - The partnership between Aaron Finch and D'Arcy Short is the highest partnership for any wicket in a T20I.

18 - Aaron Finch became the 18th batsman to score three consecutive T20I fifties.

75.11 - Aaron Finch scored 75.11% of Australia's total of 229, which is the highest % of team's total scored by any player in a completed innings in international cricket.

172 - This is the highest score by any batsman in T20Is. Finch broke his own record of 156 he scored against England in 2013.