Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Stats: Aaron Finch creates T20I history 

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Stats
1.53K   //    03 Jul 2018, 15:18 IST

CRICKET-ENG-AUS-T20

Australian skipper Aaron Finch sent the Zimbabwe bowlers for a leather hunt as he scored 172 off just 76 balls in the third match of the T20I tri-series involving Pakistan as the third team.

In the process, he registered the highest individual score in T20I cricket, breaking his own record. With this 76-ball innings, which saw him score as many as 16 fours and 10 sixes, Finch broke a plethora of records.

Unfortunately, the opener couldn't register the highest score in any T20 game as he was dismissed hit-wicket on the penultimate ball of the innings, falling short by four runs.

Australia ended up with 229 runs on the board for the loss of two wickets. D'Arcy Short was the second highest scorer in the innings with a steady 42-ball 46.

Let us take a look at the list of records created during his stay at the crease.

1 - Aaron Finch and D'Arcy Short became the first pair to put on 200 runs for a partnership in T20I cricket.

1 - Aaron Finch becomes the first player to break his own record for the highest individual score in a format.

2 - Aaron Finch reached his second T20I 150. He is the only batsman to reach the landmark even once in the format.

2 - Aaron Finch has just struck 10+ sixes in a T20I innings for the second time, the most by any batsman.

2 - Aaron Finch holds the record for the second highest score in the history of T20s. Only Chris Gayle, with 175, is ahead of him in the list.

223 - The partnership between Aaron Finch and D'Arcy Short is the highest partnership for any wicket in a T20I.

18 - Aaron Finch became the 18th batsman to score three consecutive T20I fifties.

75.11 - Aaron Finch scored 75.11% of Australia's total of 229, which is the highest % of team's total scored by any player in a completed innings in international cricket.

172 - This is the highest score by any batsman in T20Is. Finch broke his own record of 156 he scored against England in 2013.

Tri-series in Zimbabwe 2018 Australia Cricket Zimbabwe Cricket Aaron Finch Leisure Reading
Australia vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Preview: Aussies look to...
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan first T20I preview: Hosts up against...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs Pakistan second T20I Preview: Pakistan look...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia T20I Stats: Shoaib Malik becomes...
RELATED STORY
What Pakistan, Australia and Zimbabwe stand to gain from...
RELATED STORY
What Australia need to do to win the Tri-series
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Australia end Pakistan's T20I winning...
RELATED STORY
Wobbly Aussies face another trial by spin
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe quartet to miss tri-series amid pay dispute
RELATED STORY
Pakistan beats Zimbabwe in tri-series opener
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Match 1 | Sun, 01 Jul
PAK 182/4 (20.0 ov)
ZIM 108/10 (17.5 ov)
Pakistan win by 74 runs
PAK VS ZIM live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
PAK 116/10 (19.5 ov)
AUS 117/1 (10.5 ov)
Australia win by 9 wickets
PAK VS AUS live score
Match 3 | Today
AUS 229/2 (20.0 ov)
ZIM 129/9 (20.0 ov)
Australia win by 100 runs
AUS VS ZIM live score
Match 4 | Tomorrow, 08:00 AM
Zimbabwe
Pakistan
ZIM VS PAK preview
Match 5 | Thu, 05 Jul, 08:00 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Fri, 06 Jul, 08:00 AM
Zimbabwe
Australia
ZIM VS AUS preview
Final | Sun, 08 Jul, 08:00 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us