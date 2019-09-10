Stats: All the interesting numbers from the history of Caribbean Premier League

Trinbago Knight Riders are the most successful team in the CPLT20 with three titles.

The Caribbean Premier League (CPLT20) is one of the oldest T20 competitions, with the inaugural season being played in 2013. The 2019 CPLT20 is the seventh edition of the tournament and comprises of six teams - Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinbago Knight Riders, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St Lucia Zouks, Jamaica Tallawahs, and Barbados Tridents.

Trinbago Knight Riders are the most successful team in the CPLT20 with three titles followed by Jamaica Tallawahs who won the trophy twice. The only other team to win the competition is Barbados Tridents who won it once. Trinbago Knight Riders are also the only team to win two successive CPLT20 titles.

On that note let us take a look at some of the key stats of CPLT20.

Past Winners:

2013 - Jamaica Tallawahs

2014 - Barbados Tridents

2015 - Trinbago Knight Riders

2016 - Jamaica Tallawahs

2017 - Trinbago Knight Riders

2018 - Trinbago Knight Riders

Batting Performances:

226/6 by St Lucia Zouks against Barbados Tridents in 2018 is the highest team total in CPLT20.

52 all out by Trinbago Knight Riders against Barbados Tridents in 2013 is the lowest team total in CPLT20.

2139 runs scored by Chris Gayle is the most number of runs scored by a player in CPLT20. He has scored these runs playing for Jamaica Tallawahs, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

121* by Andre Russell (Jamaica Tallawahs) against Trinbago Knight Riders in 2018 is the highest individual score by a player in CPLT20.

14 centuries have been scored in CPLT20.

4 centuries scored by Dwayne Smith playing for Barbados Tridents is the most number of centuries scored by a player in the CPLT20.

13 half-centuries scored by Chris Gayle is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player in CPLT20.

146 sixes hit by Chris Gayle is the most number of sixes hit by a player in CPLT20.

13 sixes hit by Andre Russell (Jamaica Tallawahs) against Trinbago Knight Riders in 2018 is the most number of sixes hit in an innings by a player in CPLT20.

567 runs scored by Colin Munro (Trinbago Knight Riders) in 2018 is the most number of runs scored by a player in a single edition of CPLT20.

Bowling Performances:

97 wickets taken by Dwayne Bravo (Trinbago Knight Riders) is the most number of wickets taken by a player in CPLT20.

6/6 by Shakib Al Hasan (Barbados Tridents) against Trinbago Knight Riders in 2013 is the best bowling performance by a player in CPLT20.

6 five-wicket hauls have been taken in CPLT20.

28 runs taken by Dwayne Bravo (Trinbago Knight Riders) in 2015 is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a single edition of CPLT20.

Wicketkeeping Performances:

54 dismissals by Denesh Ramdin playing for Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Rider is the most number of dismissals by a wicketkeeper in CPLT20.

4 dismissals by Kumar Sangakkara (Jamaica Tallawahs) against Barbados Tridents in 2016 and by Devon Thomas (St Kitts & Nevis Patriots) against St Lucia Zouks in 2018 is the most number of dismissals by a wicketkeeper in an innings in CPLT20.

16 dismissals by Kumar Sangakkara (Jamaica Tallawahs) in 2016 is the most number of dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a single edition of CPLT20.

Fielding Performances:

47 catches by Kieron Pollard playing for Barbados Tridents, St Lucia Stars and Trinbago Knight Riders is the most number of catches taken by a player in CPLT20.

4 catches taken by Devon Thomas (Antigua Hawksbills) against Barbados Tridents in 2013, by Devon Smith (St Lucia Zouks) against Antigua Hawksbills in 2013 and by Ross Taylor (Trinbago Knight Riders) against St Lucia Zouks in 2014 is the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings in CPLT20.

14 catches taken by Kieron Pollard (Barbados Tridents) in 2013 is the most number of catches taken by a player in a single edition of CPLT20.