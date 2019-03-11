Stats: Australia chase down the fifth highest ever total in ODI cricket

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST Stats 262 // 11 Mar 2019, 02:19 IST

Peter Handscomb's 117 built a strong foundation for Australia to win the match by 4 wickets

By chasing down a massive total of 359 runs, Australia pulled off the 5th highest run chases against Team India in 4th One day international played PCA Stadium, Mohali on Sunday.

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan added 193 runs for opening wicket which set the foundation for a big total. Dhawan made his career best total of 143 runs in ODI cricket, while Rohit Sharma missed his century by just 5 runs. Pant and Vijay scored quick-fire cameos to help Team India post a massive target of 358 for 9 in 50 overs.

In reply, Australia lost the 2 early wickets of Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh. Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb steadied the innings with some lovely stroke play and solid defense. The dew also played a key role in the run chase. Khawaja and Handscomb added 192 runs for the 3rd wicket. Glenn Maxwell scored quick fire 23 off 13 balls.

Peter Handscomb scored his maiden ODI century and was dismissed for a brilliant 117. Handscomb and Ashton Turner added 42 runs for the 5th wicket. Turner was given a second life by Pant, when the Indian dropped his catch, and he then took on the Indian bowlers. He played a gem of innings, remaining not out on 84, off just 43 balls. Turner and Alex Carey added 86 runs for the 6th wicket. Alex Carey was dismissed for well made 21. It was Australia’s highest run chases in ODI cricket.

In the recently concluded ODI series between England and West Indies, England chased down the third highest total of 364 for 4 in 50 overs at Bridgetown, Barbados. The fourth highest run chase was by India with 362 for 1 against Australia in 2013. South Africa have two top successful run chases in ODIs.

With this win, Australia leveled the series at 2-2, meaning that the final game of the series will be the decider.