Stats: Australia's longest losing streak in ODIs

Srihari FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Stats 166 // 04 Nov 2018, 15:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Another day and another unwanted record for Australia

Set up by the bowlers, South Africa got off to the ideal start as they won the first ODI against Australia at Perth by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. A Man of the Match performance by a resurgent Dale Steyn and a couple of forties from the Proteas openers meant that they got over the line with 124 balls to spare.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, South Africa got off to the perfect start thanks to Steyn before Lungi Ngidi and Andile Phehlukwayo joined the party to first reduce Australia to 8/3 and then 66/6, from which they never really recovered. Despite some resistance from Nathan Coulter-Nile, Australia were bowled out for 152 in just 38.1 overs.

In reply, South Africa's openers Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks put on 94 to all but secure the victory. Although the visitors lost a few wickets towards the end, the result was never really in doubt as they eventually got over the line in the 30th over with six wickets to spare.

Here are some interesting statistical highlights from the first ODI between Australia and South Africa:

0 - Australia has now lost seven ODIs in a row. Never before in their history have they lost more consecutive games in ODIs. Their previous longest ODI losing streak was 6 in 1996.

0.100 - Australia's win/loss percentage in ODIs in 2018. That is their worst in any calendar year. In no other year, has it even been lower than 0.500

1 - Australia have won just one ODI in 2018. That is their joint-lowest in a calendar year. The other four times they finished a calendar year with just one ODI win, they had never played more than 3 ODIs. They have played 11 this year.

2 - Australia were bowled out in 38.1 overs, which is the second-fewest overs taken before they were bowled out while batting first in a home ODI. The fewest was when they were bowled out in 26.4 overs against Sri Lanka at Brisbane in 2013.

6 - South Africa have now beaten Australia in six successive ODIs.

9.09 - Australia's win percentage in 2018 ODIs. That is the worst among all teams in the calendar year.

10 - Australia have lost 10 ODIs in 2018. This is only the 11th time that they have lost 10 ODIs in a calendar year.

1997 - The last time that Australia scored a lower total than 152 they managed today was the 125 they scored at the MCG in 1997.

2016 - The last time that Australia beat South Africa in an ODI was in June 2016. Since then, one ODI ended in a no-result and they have lost six in a row after that.