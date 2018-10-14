Stats: Career best bowling figures for Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav bowled brilliantly in the first hour on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against Windies to register his maiden 6-wicket haul in Tests. West Indies were bowled out for 311 in their first innings, losing the last three wickets on Day 2 while adding just 16 runs to their overnight total. Roston Chase got to his fourth Test century.

Indian batsmen then took control of the Test match with three half-century scores, two of which are unbeaten. Yet another failure for Lokesh Rahul which is becoming a worry for Indian selectors ahead of the Australia tour. At stumps on Day 2, India still trail West Indies by just 3 runs with 6 wickets in hand. Here are the statistical highlights from the Play on Day 2.

6/88 – Umesh Yadav bowling figures in the first innings. These are his best bowling figures in the longer format of the game. These are also the best bowling figures for an Indian pacer at this venue going past Zaheer Khan’s 4 for 68 against New Zealand in 2010. Umesh Yadav’s only other Test 5-fer came against Australia (5/93) in Perth in 2012.

7 - Number of times Lokesh Rahul has been dismissed as Leg Before Wicket (LBW) in his 50 Test innings. He departed as either LBW or ‘Bowled’ in his last 9 Test innings, a worrying factor for India going into the Test series in Down Under.

106 – Number of runs scored by Roston Chase in the first innings, his second Test century against India. This is his fourth century in Test match cricket in addition to his 6 half centuries. His century conversation rate of 40 % is not too bad for a player who bats at no.5 or lower! Chase scored his other two Test centuries against Pakistan.

146* - The worth of unbeaten partnership between Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane for the fifth wicket at stumps on Day 2. This is already the third 100+ partnership in which Rishabh Pant was involved in his five match Test career. His other century-plus partnerships were 204-run partnership with Rahul against England (The Oval) and 133-run partnership with Kohli against West Indies (Rajkot).

13 – Number of innings in which Virat Kohli has been dismissed in 40s in Test cricket. This is the 8th most for an Indian batsman in this format. Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has been dismissed 22 times in the score of 40s which is the highest for an Indian player in this category. In this innings against West Indies, Virat Kohli was dismissed on 45 as LBW by the rival captain Jason Holder.

12 – Number of sixes hit by Rishabh Pant in his short five Test match career. Among Indian wicket keepers in Tests, only Mahendra Singh Dhoni has hit more sixes than Rishabh Pant. Wriddhiman Saha with 12 sixes in 31 Test matches is also joint second in this list.

30 – Number of wickets picked up by Jason Holder in Test matches played in 2018. These are the joint most wickets picked up by a West Indies bowler this year. Shannon Gabriel is the other West Indian bowler to pick up 30 Test wickets in this calendar year.