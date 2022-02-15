Stats: England at the Women's Cricket World Cup (ODI)

England are the second most successful team in the Women's World Cup after Australia having won the trophy four times. They were crowned champions in 1973, 1993, 2009 and 2017.

They are seven-time finalists in the tournament. England has 57 wins, 23 losses, 2 ties and 1 no result from the 83 matches they have played so far in the tournament.

Some of the key stats of the England players are mentioned below:

England's key stats

377/7 against Pakistan in the 2017 World Cup is their highest team total.

against Pakistan in the 2017 World Cup is their highest team total. 84/8 against Australia in the 1988 World Cup is their lowest team total.

against Australia in the 1988 World Cup is their lowest team total. 1299 runs scored by Janette Brittin is the most number of runs scored by a player.

scored by Janette Brittin is the most number of runs scored by a player. 173* by Charlotte Edwards against Ireland in the 1997 World Cup is the highest individual score by a player.

by Charlotte Edwards against Ireland in the 1997 World Cup is the highest individual score by a player. 24 centuries has been scored by the their players at the World Cup.

centuries has been scored by the their players at the World Cup. 4 centuries scored by Janette Brittin and Charlotte Edwards each is the most number of centuries scored by a player.

centuries scored by Janette Brittin and Charlotte Edwards each is the most number of centuries scored by a player. 55 half-centuries has been scored by the English players at the World Cup.

half-centuries has been scored by the English players at the World Cup. 7 half-centuries scored by Charlotte Edwards is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

half-centuries scored by Charlotte Edwards is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player. 410 runs scored by Janette Brittin in the 1983 World Cup and by Tammy Beaumont in the 2017 World Cup is the most number of runs scored by a player in a single edition of the tournament.

runs scored by Janette Brittin in the 1983 World Cup and by Tammy Beaumont in the 2017 World Cup is the most number of runs scored by a player in a single edition of the tournament. 37 wickets taken by Carole Hodges is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

wickets taken by Carole Hodges is the most number of wickets taken by a player. 6/46 by Anya Shrubsole against India in the 2017 World Cup is the best bowling performance by a player.

by Anya Shrubsole against India in the 2017 World Cup is the best bowling performance by a player. 5 five-wicket hauls has been taken by the English players at the World Cup.

five-wicket hauls has been taken by the English players at the World Cup. 2 five-wicket hauls by Anya Shrubsole is the most number of five-wicket haul taken by a player.

five-wicket hauls by Anya Shrubsole is the most number of five-wicket haul taken by a player. 16 wickets taken by Janet Tedstone in 1982, Avril Starling in 1982 and Laura Marsh in the 2009 World Cup is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a single edition of the tournament.

wickets taken by Janet Tedstone in 1982, Avril Starling in 1982 and Laura Marsh in the 2009 World Cup is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a single edition of the tournament. 40 dismissals by Jane Smit is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

dismissals by Jane Smit is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper. 19 dismissals by Shirley Hodges in the 1982 World Cup is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a single edition of the tournament.

dismissals by Shirley Hodges in the 1982 World Cup is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a single edition of the tournament. 19 catches by Janette Brittin is the most number of catches taken by a player.

catches by Janette Brittin is the most number of catches taken by a player. 8 catches by Lydia Greenway in the 2009 World Cup is the most number of catches taken by a player in a single edition of the tournament.

