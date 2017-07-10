Stats: Evin Lewis records highest T20I score while chasing

Here are some interesting numbers from the solitary T20I between West Indies and India.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Stats 10 Jul 2017, 09:09 IST

Lewis joined an elite list as West Indies cruised home

Evin Lewis’ unbeaten century helped West Indies thrash India by nine wickets in the solitary T20I at Jamaica. Chasing 191 for victory, the hosts got to the target with nine balls to spare on a record-breaking day for opener Lewis.

After winning the toss, West Indies elected to field. The decision didn’t look great after a fifty partnership for the opening wicket inside the powerplay. But both openers, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan were dismissed in the space of two balls before the end of the powerplay.

India eventually finished with 190/6 as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals towards the end of the innings. In response, the hosts lost Chris Gayle early but Lewis made sure that the loss of his fellow opener didn't make much of a dent.

After scoring a century against India in the T20I series against India in Florida last year, Lewis was the scourge of India yet again, as West Indies coasted home with nine balls to spare.

Here are some interesting statistical highlights from the game:

0 – No batsman has scored more runs in a T20I run chase than Evin Lewis’ unbeaten 125. The previous-best was Hong Kong’s Babar Hayat who scored 122 against Oman in the 2016 Asia Cup.

1 – Evin Lewis became the first batsman to score two T20I centuries against the same country. He is only the third player after Brendon McCullum and Chris Gayle to have more than one T20I century.

1 – Only one player, Johnson Charles (51) has scored more runs in the powerplay of a T20I against India than Evin Lewis, who scored 47 in this match.

2 – This was the second highest successful T20I run chase in the Caribbean behind the 2010 World T20 semi-final where Australia chased 192 to beat Pakistan.

2 – Only two players have scored more than Lewis’ 125* in T20Is. Both are Australians, Aaron Finch holds the world record for highest score in a T20I (156) while Glenn Maxwell is second, with his unbeaten 145.

3 – Evin Lewis’ 12 sixes against India in the solitary T20I is third on the list of most sixes in a T20I innings. Aaron Finch (14) and Richard Levi (13) are the only two players to have scored more.

3 – Dinesh Karthik has had to wait 7 years and 54 days between his two T20I appearances. On the list of longest gap between two T20I appearances, he is third, behind Liam Plunkett (9 years and 162 days) and Farveez Maharoof (7 years and 264 days).

5 – West Indies have now won five of their seven T20Is they have played against India. This was their third consecutive T20I win over India.

117 – Chris Gayle’s 117 was the previous highest by a West Indies batsman in a T20I. Lewis now holds the record courtesy of his unbeaten 125.

125 – Evin Lewis now holds the record for highest score against India in a T20I, overtaking Shane Watson, who held the previous record courtesy of his 124 at Sydney in 2016.

153 – The previous biggest T20I target chased by West Indies before this match was 153 against England.