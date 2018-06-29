Stats: India equal world record for most 200+ totals in T20Is

Srihari FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Stats 552 // 29 Jun 2018, 23:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

KL Rahul scored as many runs as Ireland did in the second T2oI

On the back of fifties from Suresh Raina and KL Rahul, India registered their biggest win in T20Is and claimed a 2-0 series win over Ireland after the second T20I at Malahide on Friday.

Ireland won the toss and elected to field but Rahul and Raina immediately made the hosts regret their decision. Both players scored fifties and on the back of a 9-ball 32 from Hardik Pandya, India posted 213/4 in their 20 overs.

In response, Ireland lost their first four wickets inside the powerplay and never really recovered from that. Only four Irish batsmen got to double digits as they fell to the spin of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. Both bowlers finished with three wickets as Ireland were bundled out for just 70 in 12.3 overs.

Here are some interesting statistical highlights from the second T20I between India and Ireland:

0 - No team has scored more 200+ totals in T20Is than India. This was India's 11th such total, South Africa also have 11.

1 - This is the first time in T20I history that India have scored back-to-back totals in excess of 200. They scored 208 in the first T20I and 213 in the second.

1 - KL Rahul becomes the first Indian batsman to equal or outscore an opponent's total in a T20I.

2 - India's 143-run win over Ireland is the second-biggest win in T20I history. The biggest win is Sri Lanka's 172-run win over Kenya in 2007.

2 - Suresh Raina is second on the list of most T20 runs scored in 2018. Raina has scored 1,030 runs in 34 matches while Rishabh Pant has 1,125 runs in 26 matches.

3 - Ireland were bowled out in 12.3 overs, which is the third shortest completed innings in T20Is. The Netherlands holds the record after they were bowled out in 10.3 overs against Sri Lanka.

3 - Hardik Pandya's strike of 355.55 is the third-highest strike rate in T20I innings (minimum 30+ runs). Yuvraj Singh holds the record courtesy of his 16-ball 58 against England during the 2007 World T20 in which his strike rate was 362.50.

7 - Kuldeep Yadav finished with seven wickets in the two T20Is against Ireland. He joins Mohammad Hafeez, Sunil Narine and Umar Gul to claim the record for most wickets in a two-match T20I series.

10 - Ireland's total of 70 was the 10th-lowest in T20I history, their second-lowest total in T20Is and the lowest by any team against India.

15 - Gary Wilson's 15 is the lowest "highest individual score" by a Full member side in an all out innings in T20Is. The previous-lowest was Shuvagata Hom's 16 for Bangladesh (70) against New Zealand.

65 - Umesh Yadav has missed 65 matches between two T20I appearances for India. He now holds the record for most matches missed between two T20I appearances for India, breaking the previous record of 56 held by Dinesh Karthik.

70 - Ireland's tally of 70 is the lowest all out total against India in T20Is. The previous-lowest was England's 80 at Colombo in 2012.

2012 - The last time Virat Kohli was dismissed by the same bowler consecutive times was in 2012 when England's Stuart Meaker did it twice in three days. Peter Chase achieved that feat after dismissing Kohli in the first and second T20I.

143 - India's margin of victory is their largest in T20Is and the first time that they have won a T20I game by more than 100 runs. Their previous-highest margin of victory was their 93-run win over Sri Lanka at Cuttack in 2017.