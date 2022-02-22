Stats: India vs England in the Women's World Cup (ODI)

When India take on England in the 2022 Women's World Cup, they will be looking to avenge their loss from the 2017 final. The two teams have met 11 times in the World Cup with England leading India 7-4 head-to-head.

Unlike against Australia and New Zealand, it took India three attempts to register their first victory over England in 1982.

Let us now look at some of the key stats in matches between these two teams at the World Cup.

Key stats from India vs England matches at the World Cup

281/3 by India in 2017 is the highest team total.

61 all-out by India in 1982 is the lowest team total.

193 runs scored by Mithali Raj of India is the most number of runs scored by a player.

109 by Charlotte Edwards of England in 2013 is the highest individual score by a player.

3 centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams. Two by England players - Charlotte Edwards and Janette Brittin and one by Harmanpreet Kaur of India.

18 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams.

2 half-centuries scored by Mithali Raj and Punam Raut of India and Claire Taylor of England is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

10 wickets taken by Diana Edulji of India is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

6/46 by Anya Shrubsole of England in 2017 is the best bowling performance by a player. It is the only five-wicket haul in matches between these tow teams in the World Cup till date.

6 dismissals by Fowzieh Khalili of India is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

5 dismissals by Fowzieh Khalili in 1982 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

4 catches by Enid Bakewell of England is the most number of catches taken by a player.

catches by Enid Bakewell of England is the most number of catches taken by a player. 3 catches by Enid Bakewell of England in 1982 and Lydia Greenway of England in 2009 is the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings.

