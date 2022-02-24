Stats: India vs Pakistan in the Women's World Cup (ODI)

One of the most awaited matches in the 2022 Women's World Cup is the game between India and Pakistan. Surprisingly, this is only the third time these two teams will meet in the tournament.

India emerged victorious in both their previous encounters with Pakistan and, like the Indian men's team, maintained a 100% win record in the tournament against their arch-rivals. Pakistan has never crossed the 100-run mark against India in the World Cup.

Let us now look at some of the key stats in matches between these two teams at the World Cup.

Key stats from India vs Pakistan matches at the World Cup



169/9 by India in 2017 is the highest team total.

by India in 2017 is the highest team total. 57 all out by Pakistan in 2009 is the lowest team total.

by Pakistan in 2009 is the lowest team total. 47 runs scored by Punam Raut of India is the most number of runs scored by a player.

scored by Punam Raut of India is the most number of runs scored by a player. 47 by Punam Raut in 2017 is the highest individual score by a player.

by Punam Raut in 2017 is the highest individual score by a player. 1 six has been hit in matches between both these teams in the World Cup. It was hit by Sushma Verma of India in 2017.

six has been hit in matches between both these teams in the World Cup. It was hit by Sushma Verma of India in 2017. 5 wickets taken by Ekta Bisht of India is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

wickets taken by Ekta Bisht of India is the most number of wickets taken by a player. 5/18 by Ekta Bisht in 2017 is the best bowling performance by a player. It is also the only five-wicket haul in matches between these two teams in the World Cup.

by Ekta Bisht in 2017 is the best bowling performance by a player. It is also the only five-wicket haul in matches between these two teams in the World Cup. 24 maiden overs were bowled in matches between these two teams. 18 were bowled by India and 6 by Pakistan.

maiden overs were bowled in matches between these two teams. 18 were bowled by India and 6 by Pakistan. 2 dismissals by Anagha Deshpande of India in 2009 and Sushma Verma of India in 2017 each is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

dismissals by Anagha Deshpande of India in 2009 and Sushma Verma of India in 2017 each is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper. 2 dismissals by Anagha Deshpande in 2009 and Sushma Verma in 2017 each is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

