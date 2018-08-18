Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Stats: Kieron Pollard breaks record for most innings taken to score a century in T20s

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
Stats
1.05K   //    18 Aug 2018, 18:11 IST

St Lucia Stars v Barbados Tridents - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament
Pollard finally ended his long wait for a century in T20s against Barbados Tridents

On the back of a brilliant blitzkrieg from Kieron Pollard and Andre Fletcher, St Lucia Stars registered their maiden win of CPL 2018 as they beat the Barbados Tridents by 38 runs. The victory came courtesy of a 148-run fourth-wicket partnership between Fletcher and Pollard that helped the Stars post their franchise-record total, which proved to be too much for the Tridents despite a valiant half-century from Dwayne Smith.

For the first time this season, Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia saw the hosts come out on top. It all came courtesy of an 80 from Fletcher and a maiden T20 century for Pollard, which helped them post 226/6.

In response, although plenty of Tridents batsmen got starts, none could really convert barring a fifty from Smith and that wasn't enough. That was thanks largely to an excellent spell of fast bowling from Obed McCoy who finished with figures of 3/38 and helped his side comfortably get over the line despite a few lusty blows from Steven Smith and Nicholas Pooran.

Here are all the interesting numbers from the game.

384 - Kieron Pollard took 384 innings before he got his maiden T20 century. In doing so, he broke the record for the most innings taken to score a century in T20s. The previous record was held by Shahid Afridi, who took 222 innings.

0 - No team has posted a higher total in CPL history than the St Lucia Stars. Their tally of 226/6 means that they have the record for the highest total in CPL history, beating the previous record held by Jamaica Tallawahs.

1 - Only one team has a worse win percentage in a domestic T20 league than St Lucia Stars, who have a win percentage of just 28.57 in the CPL. Pune Warriors, who briefly featured in the IPL have the worst win percentage of any franchise in a T20 league, courtesy of their win percentage of just 26.66 from 46 matches.

2 - Andre Fletcher is now the second-leading run-getter in CPL history. Only Chris Gayle has scored more runs than the 1,607 runs that Fletcher has.

3 - This is the third time this season that the record for the highest total in CPL history has been broken.

6 - Kieron Pollard became only the sixth player to score a century in the CPL. He joins Chris Gayle, Dwayne Smith, Marlon Samuels, Colin Munro and Andre Russell as the only players to have scored a century in the tournament.

14 - After 14 successive losses, St Lucia finally ended their losing streak, courtesy of their win over Barbados Tridents.

17 - The number of sixes hit by St Lucia Stars is the second-most in an CPL innings.

427 - Kieron Pollard, who is already the most capped player in T20, finally got his maiden T20 century in his 427th T20 match.

226 - The total posted by St Lucia Stars was not only the highest total in CPL history but also the highest total in T20 history with 3 or more ducks in the innings.

2016 - Before the game against Barbados Tridents, the last time that St Lucia won a game was in 2016.

Topics you might be interested in:
Caribbean Premier League 2018 St Lucia Stars Kieron Pollard
Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
An author, poet, soft skills trainer and sports enthusiast, who has a Masters in Sports Journalism and NCTJ-accredited level 3 Diploma in Journalism
Stats: Trinbago Knight Riders, St Lucia Stars equal world...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St. Lucia Stars:...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Jamaica Tallawahs vs St. Lucia Stars: Preview,...
RELATED STORY
Pollard's maiden T20 ton hands St. Lucia Stars their...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Match 9: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018, 10th Match, St. Lucia Stars vs Barbados...
RELATED STORY
Zeven signs up CPL team St Lucia Stars to continue its...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Stars :...
RELATED STORY
5 instances when the ball hit the stumps but the bails...
RELATED STORY
Caribbean Premier League 2017: 5 players who have won...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Match 7 | Tue, 14 Aug
SLZ 175/10 (20.0 ov)
JTA 176/4 (19.4 ov)
Jamaica Tallawahs win by 6 wickets
SLZ VS JTA live score
Match 8 | Wed, 15 Aug
JTA 178/4 (20.0 ov)
KIT 131/9 (20.0 ov)
Jamaica Tallawahs win by 47 runs
JTA VS KIT live score
Match 9 | Yesterday
SLZ 212/2 (20.0 ov)
TTR 218/5 (19.5 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SLZ VS TTR live score
Match 10 | Today
SLZ 226/6 (20.0 ov)
BTR 188/6 (20.0 ov)
St Lucia Stars win by 38 runs
SLZ VS BTR live score
Match 11 | Tomorrow, 12:00 AM
Jamaica Tallawahs
Guyana Amazon Warriors
JTA VS GAW preview
Match 12 | Tomorrow, 10:00 PM
Jamaica Tallawahs
Trinbago Knight Riders
JTA VS TTR preview
Match 13 | Tue, 21 Aug, 10:00 PM
St Lucia Stars
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
SLZ VS KIT preview
Match 14 | Wed, 22 Aug, 10:00 PM
Jamaica Tallawahs
Barbados Tridents
JTA VS BTR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us