Stats: Kieron Pollard breaks record for most innings taken to score a century in T20s

Pollard finally ended his long wait for a century in T20s against Barbados Tridents

On the back of a brilliant blitzkrieg from Kieron Pollard and Andre Fletcher, St Lucia Stars registered their maiden win of CPL 2018 as they beat the Barbados Tridents by 38 runs. The victory came courtesy of a 148-run fourth-wicket partnership between Fletcher and Pollard that helped the Stars post their franchise-record total, which proved to be too much for the Tridents despite a valiant half-century from Dwayne Smith.

For the first time this season, Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia saw the hosts come out on top. It all came courtesy of an 80 from Fletcher and a maiden T20 century for Pollard, which helped them post 226/6.

In response, although plenty of Tridents batsmen got starts, none could really convert barring a fifty from Smith and that wasn't enough. That was thanks largely to an excellent spell of fast bowling from Obed McCoy who finished with figures of 3/38 and helped his side comfortably get over the line despite a few lusty blows from Steven Smith and Nicholas Pooran.

Here are all the interesting numbers from the game.

384 - Kieron Pollard took 384 innings before he got his maiden T20 century. In doing so, he broke the record for the most innings taken to score a century in T20s. The previous record was held by Shahid Afridi, who took 222 innings.

0 - No team has posted a higher total in CPL history than the St Lucia Stars. Their tally of 226/6 means that they have the record for the highest total in CPL history, beating the previous record held by Jamaica Tallawahs.

1 - Only one team has a worse win percentage in a domestic T20 league than St Lucia Stars, who have a win percentage of just 28.57 in the CPL. Pune Warriors, who briefly featured in the IPL have the worst win percentage of any franchise in a T20 league, courtesy of their win percentage of just 26.66 from 46 matches.

2 - Andre Fletcher is now the second-leading run-getter in CPL history. Only Chris Gayle has scored more runs than the 1,607 runs that Fletcher has.

3 - This is the third time this season that the record for the highest total in CPL history has been broken.

6 - Kieron Pollard became only the sixth player to score a century in the CPL. He joins Chris Gayle, Dwayne Smith, Marlon Samuels, Colin Munro and Andre Russell as the only players to have scored a century in the tournament.

14 - After 14 successive losses, St Lucia finally ended their losing streak, courtesy of their win over Barbados Tridents.

17 - The number of sixes hit by St Lucia Stars is the second-most in an CPL innings.

427 - Kieron Pollard, who is already the most capped player in T20, finally got his maiden T20 century in his 427th T20 match.

226 - The total posted by St Lucia Stars was not only the highest total in CPL history but also the highest total in T20 history with 3 or more ducks in the innings.

2016 - Before the game against Barbados Tridents, the last time that St Lucia won a game was in 2016.