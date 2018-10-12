Stats: Kuldeep Yadav completes 100 International wickets

Kuldeep Yadav bowls during a Net session while Ashwin watches on

Indian bowlers were once again right on the money in the two-match Test series against West Indies. Having opted to bat first, West Indies though struggled at the start Roston Chase steadied the ship with two crucial partnerships with Shane Dowrich and Jason Holder.

India handed a debut to Shardul Thakur in this Test match. However, he walked off the field with a groin injury. Ravindra Jadeja was a tad expensive by his standards but others bowled really well. Here are the statistical highlights of the play on Day 1 in the second Test match between India and West Indies.

294 – Shardul Thakur becomes 294th player to represent India in the longest format of the game. Unfortunately, he walked off the field just after bowling 10 deliveries with a groin injury. Shardul made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2017 while his T20I debut was against South Africa in February 2018.

18 – Number of runs scored by Sunil Ambris in the first innings. Despite his high reputation in the First-class (FC) circuit, he continues to fail in the Test matches played at the international level. The second Test match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad is his fourth Test match. Ambris has managed to register just three double-digit scores alongside two scores of Ducks in his short Test career!

3 – Total number of debutants India has fielded in their last three Test matches. Hanuma Vihari made his debut at The Oval in the fifth Test match against England, Prithvi Shaw at Rajkot in the first Test match against West Indies and Shardul Thakur in the ongoing second Test match against West Indies in Hyderabad.

100 – Number of International wickets for Kuldeep Yadav. He got to this feat with the wicket of Sunil Ambris in the first innings of the second Test match against West Indies. Kuldeep, till date, has picked up 19 wickets in Tests, 58 wickets in ODIs and 24 wickets in T20Is.

124 – Number of deliveries faced by Roston Chase and Shane Dowrich during their sixth wicket partnership. This is the first time in this series a West Indies batting pair has faced 100 or more deliveries to that point. Previous best was 80 deliveries for the seventh wicket between Chase and Keemo Paul in the first Test match. However, Chase and Holder bettered the 124-ball partnership with a 183-ball partnership for the 7th wicket.

98* - Roston Chase left stranded on unbeaten 98* at the stumps on Day 1 in the second Test match against India. Chase departed in the 90s only once till date in his 24-match Test career. Just a reminder in case if he does not score those two runs on Day 2 tomorrow (Oct 13)!