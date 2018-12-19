×
Stats: Last time India won the 'third' Test of a Series Down Under

Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Stats
79   //    19 Dec 2018, 14:24 IST

Irfan Pathan for his all-round contribution with the bat and the ball was named as the Player of the Match.
Irfan Pathan for his all-round contribution with the bat and the ball was named as the Player of the Match.

Last time India had managed to win the third Test when they visited Australia was in 2007-08. India had lost the previous two Test matches in the series and needed to win the third Test to be alive in the series. They won the third Test held at WACA, Perth by 72 runs. The highlights of the match are as given below.

Batting performances

330 & 294 was scored by India in their first & second innings respectively.

212 & 340 was scored by Australia in their first & second innings respectively.

93 by Rahul Dravid was the highest individual score by a player in an innings in that Test match.

106 runs scored by VVS Laxman is the most number of runs scored by a player in this match.

7 half-centuries were scored in this match.

44 fours were hit in this match.

8 sixes were hit in this match.

Bowling performances

6 wickets taken by Brett Lee, Stuart Clark & RP Singh each is the most number of wickets taken by a bowler in this match.

4/61 by Stuart Clark is the best bowling performance by a player in an innings in this match.

9 maiden overs bowled by Brett Lee was the most number of maiden overs bowled by a player in this match.

Of the 40 wickets that fell in this match, three were bowled, 29 were out caught, seven were out LBW and one was out stumped.

Wicketkeeping performance

8 dismissals (Ct - 7, St - 1) by MS Dhoni was the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in this match.

5 dismissals (Ct - 5) by MS Dhoni was the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in an innings in this match.

Fielding performances

3 catches taken by Rahul Dravid & Michael Hussey each was the most number of catches taken by a player in this match.

2 catches taken by Rahul Dravid & Michael Hussey each was the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings in this match.

Irfan Pathan who scored a total of 74 runs (28 in the first innings & 46 in the second innings) and took a total of 5 wickets (2/63 in the first innings & 3/54 in the second innings) in the match was named as the Player of the Match.

