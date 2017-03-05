Stats: Meg Lanning breaks world record for most centuries in women's ODIs

Australian captain breaks new ground in the series decider against New Zealand.

by Ram Kumar Stats 05 Mar 2017, 19:25 IST

Lanning’s record in women’s ODIs is a cut above the rest

In the 3rd ODI against New Zealand Women at Mount Maunganui, Australia Women captain Meg Lanning etched her name in the history books by becoming the first women cricketer to register 10 ODI centuries. That she was able to achieve the landmark from just 57 matches was even more impressive.

Lanning went past England Women legend Charlotte Edwards who had topped the charts with 9 ODI centuries. The 24-year old managed to break new ground in the deciding clash of the 3-match ODI series for the Rose Bowl. She led from the front to score an unbeaten 116-ball 104 to help her team chase down a stiff target of 271 and secure the prestigious trophy for the Southern Stars.

More pertinently, Edwards was present in the Bay Oval Stadium when Lanning overhauled her record. The 37-year old, who announced her retirement from the international stage during May last year, had scored 9 ODI tons from 191 matches.

The Singapore-born Lanning, currently the top-ranked batter in women’s ODIs, survived a close call en route to her record-breaking knock. The right-hander was batting on 34 when White Ferns wicketkeeper Rachel Priest remained confident that she had stumped the batter off the bowling of 16-year old leg-spinner Amelia Kerr.

However, square-leg umpire Richard Hooper turned down the appeal as he was convinced that Priest had whipped off the bails before she could collect the ball. The wicket-keeper was not happy with the umpire’s call and she even exchanged some words with Lanning.

With the situation getting tense, New Zealand skipper Suzie Bates and non-striker Ellyse Perry brought some much-needed calmness on the field.

At the end of the game, Lanning pointed to the lack of video referrals for the series and insisted that the umpire had made the correct decision. On setting a new landmark in women’s ODI cricket, she reiterated that the record was not on her mind as leading Australia to victory was more important. Interestingly, exactly half of her ODI centuries have come against New Zealand Women with three of those at this very venue.

Following is a table featuring players with the most number of centuries in women’s ODIs. Not surprisingly, England Women dominate the list with the presence of 4 cricketers. India’s Mithali Raj is the only Asian batter to have scored at least 5 tons in the 50-overs format.

*Most Centuries in Women's ODIs Player Matches Runs Highest Score Average Centuries Fifties Meg Lanning (Australia) 57 2671 135* 52.37 10 10 Charlotte Edwards (England) 191 5992 173* 38.16 9 46 Claire Taylor (England) 126 4101 156* 40.20 8 23 Karen Rolton (Australia) 141 4814 154* 48.14 8 33 Suzie Bates (New Zealand) 98 3492 168 41.08 7 22 Amy Satterthwaite (New Zealand) 95 2970 137* 37.59 6 15 Janette Brittin (England) 63 2121 138* 42.42 5 8 Sarah Taylor (England) 101 3261 129 39.76 5 16 Stafanie Taylor (West Indies) 98 3732 171 44.42 5 26 Belinda Clark (Australia) 118 4844 229* 47.49 5 30 Mithali Raj (India) 172 5614 114* 51.03 5 43

(*Note: All Statistics are accurate as of 5th March 2017)