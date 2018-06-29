Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 pairs with most century partnerships in T20Is

Dibyadarshan Pati
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.34K   //    29 Jun 2018, 13:41 IST

Ever since its inauguration in New Zealand vs Australia series back in 2005, the T20 format has been on a roll. Ardent cricket fans have savored the raining of boundaries in this format. As many as 679 international T20 Internationals have been played till date. Not to mention thousands matches played across numerous T20 leagues. Incredible records have been established in the shortest format.

Off-late, there have been some controversies over the influence of T20 cricket on world cricket. Fans are becoming more inclined towards the shorter formats and the longest format is taking the hit. Very few are turning up to witness the test matches of their national side which is very concerning. Grounds have got smaller and batsmen focus most on hitting boundaries than ever before. But performing at the International level is never a cakewalk. Only the chosen ones with remarkable power-hitting prowess succeed at the highest level.

But which pair have shared most century-plus partnerships between them? We have a look at them below. Alongside the number of century partnerships, runs shared between the pair has been taken into consideration to rank. In case the run difference is nominal with a hugely better average, the pair with better average is ranked higher.

5. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan (2)

CRICKET-IND-BAN
The Hitman alongside Gabbar
make
the most successful opening pair for India in T20Is.

The left-right combination has always proven to be a genius tactic against any attack and these two are no exception. In their first Ireland encounter in 2018, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan shared a fantastic 160 run opening partnership between them. It was their second 100 run partnership in T20 Internationals and ironically the second best for India after the 165 run partnership involving Rohit Sharma and Lokesh Rahul. Rohit, unfortunately missed out on his chance to hit 3rd international century. Shikhar also fell short by 26 runs. But the runs they made were enough to thrash the Irish side. The duo have accumulated as many as 1103 runs for India in each other's company with an average of 32.44.


International T20 Indian Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Rohit Sharma Martin Guptill
