Stats: Most dismissals by wicketkeepers in T20s

Kamran Akmal became the first wicketkeeper to get to 200 dismissals in T20s.

In the final of the Pakistan Super League, Peshawar Zalmi’s Kamran Akmal made history by becoming the first wicketkeeper to claim 200 dismissals in T20s. The Pakistan keeper already holds the record for most dismissals in T20s ahead of Kumar Sangakkara and MS Dhoni but he added another feather to his cap during the PSL final in Lahore.

Over the course of his career, Kamran Akmal has played for 12 different domestic T20 teams including Chittagong Vikings, Lahore Eagles, Lahore Lions, Lahore Whites, Multan Region, National Bank of Pakistan, Peshawar Zalmi, Punjab (Pakistan), Rajasthan Royals, Sylhet Royals, Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel and Wayamba United.

In total, the 35-year-old Pakistani keeper has effected 200 dismissals in T20s from just 193 matches. He is fourth on the list of most catches (110) by a keeper in T20s and tops the charts as far as stumpings (90) are concerned. In fact, of all keepers with at least 100 dismissals, he is one of only two to average over 1 dismissal per innings in the format.

Only 12 wicketkeepers have managed to effect more than 100 dismissals in T20s and South Africa’s Morne van Wyk became the latest to join this list. Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim, who is in 11th place with 109 dismissals will look to break into the top ten during the series against Sri Lanka.

All the players in the top ten have played at least 150 T20s and with the popularity and longevity of the IPL means that four Indian wicketkeepers feature in the top ten, which is the most of any country. MS Dhoni leads the Indian contingent with 179 dismissals and is third on the all-time charts just behind Kumar Sangakkara, who has 180 dismissals.

As far as catches are concerned, Kumar Sangakkara leads the keeping charts with 123 catches in his 235 games while MS Dhoni is second with 118 and another Indian in Dinesh Karthik taking third place with 113.

Dinesh Karthik, Naman Ojha and Parthiv Patel are the other three Indian keepers who make into the top ten and all three have represented India in T20Is but not as much as they would have wanted, courtesy of Dhoni.

England have two players on this list while Sri Lanka, West Indies, Pakistan and Ireland all have one each. Here is the complete list of wicketkeepers who have the most dismissals in the history of T20s: