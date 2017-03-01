Stats: Highest percentage of runs by a batsman in an ODI innings

Martin Guptill entered an elite list courtesy of his 180* against South Africa in the fourth ODI.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Stats 01 Mar 2017, 17:35 IST

Guptill broke a slew of records in the fourth ODI and made it into an all-time list

Courtesy of his unbeaten 180 in the fourth ODI against South Africa, Martin Guptill entered the record books as he broke the New Zealand record for highest percentage of runs by a batsman in an ODI innings. Overall, his knock which was 64.28 % of the total runs scored by his team is fourth-best all-time.

Extra Cover: Stats: Martin Guptill becomes the 1st batsman to score three 180+ scores in ODI history

The all-time record for highest percentage of runs by a batsman in an ODI innings belongs to West Indian legend Viv Richards, whose unbeaten 189 against England at Manchester in 1984 was 69.48 % of his team’s score of 272. Since then, no batsman has even come close to breaking the record.

The rest of the top three is occupied by two Indian batsman. In second place is Kapil Dev’s epic 175* against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup, where he rescued India and helped them post 266/8. The All-rounder scored 65.78 % of India’s runs and is one of only three players to have scored more than 65 % of the team’s runs in a completed ODI innings.

The only other batsman to have done it is another Indian. Rohit Sharma, who holds the record for the highest score in ODIs, courtesy of his 264 against Sri Lanka at Kolkata in 2014, also accounted for 65.34 % of India’s runs on that day and takes third place on this list.

Guptill’s knock also gave him the unique record of holding the top three highest score by a New Zealand batsman in ODIs. He also became the first batsman to have three scores of 180 or more in the format and helped his team level the five-match ODI series at 2-2.

Andrew Jones, who completes the top five previously held the New Zealand record in this regard courtesy of his 47, which was the only double-digit score by a Kiwi player against Pakistan at Sharjah in 1990 when they were bundled out for 74. But his record, which came during the first Austral-Asia Cup semi-final was broken by Guptill.

As far as the top ten is concerned, New Zealand have the most players on this list, with three while India (2) are the only other country to have more than one player on this list. West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Australia and Ireland all have a player on this list.

In fact, Ed Joyce, who takes 10th place on this list courtesy of his 160* against Afghanistan at Belfast in 2016, which was 60.37 of his team’s score of 265/5 is the only associate player on this list.

Here is the complete list of players who have scored the highest percentage of runs in an ODI innings:

Player Runs Total % Opposition Venue Year Viv Richards (WI) 189* 272/9 69.48 England Manchester 1984 Kapil Dev (IND) 175* 266/8 65.78 Zimbabwe Tunbridge Wells 1983 Rohit Sharma (IND) 264 404/5 65.34 Sri Lanka Kolkata 2014 Martin Guptill (NZ) 180* 280/3 64.28 South Africa Hamilton 2017 Andrew Jones (NZ) 47 74 63.51 Pakistan Sharjah 1990 Sanath Jaysuriya (SL) 189 299/5 63.21 India Sharjah 2000 Scott Styris (NZ) 141 225 62.66 Sri Lanka Bloemfontein 2003 Charles Coventry (ZIM) 194* 312/8 62.17 Bangladesh Bulwayo 2009 Damien Martyn (AUS) 116* 191 60.73 New Zealand Auckland 2000 Ed Joyce (IRL) 160* 265/5 60.37 Afghanistan Belfast 2016

*Stats updated till March 1, 2017