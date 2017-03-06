Ian Healy losing respect for Virat Kohli

The legendary Australian wicketkeeper believes Kohli needs to respect his opponents.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 06 Mar 2017, 09:55 IST

Kohli was at his demonstrative best on day two

What’s the story?

Legendary Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy believes that the pressure of captaincy is starting to tell on Virat Kohli. After several heated exchanges between the Indian Test captain and the Australian batsman, Healy believes Kohli’s behavior isn’t healthy and he needs to be more respectful.

Speaking to Melbourne radio station SEN, Ian Healy said: “The pressure is starting to tell on (Kohli). I'm losing respect for him. He's not only now continuing his disrespect of the Australian players and umpires, but I think he's putting pressure on his own players now. You can read pressure all over Ravi Ashwin's face. I think there's massive cracks showing in (Kohli). He's got to be a lot more respectful of his opponents. The stuff he did with Steve Smith was unacceptable.”

The Context:

Virat Kohli hasn't had a great series with the bat so far after scoring a double century in each of his last four Test series and there were a couple of animated celebrations and send-offs after Australian wickets fell on day two of the Bengaluru Test.

Details:

There were a couple of instances on day two when Kohli was animated on the pitch. First was when Matt Renshaw stood his ground at the non-striker’s end and stopped Ravichandran Ashwin from getting to the ball and a single was taken. The Indian captain wasn't too happy with the opener and told him as much.

There was an animated celebration at the fall of David Warner’s wicket and plenty of laughter when Ishant Sharma showcased his acting skills and exhibited his many faces but it was nothing more than the usual Kohli on day two of the second Test at Bengaluru.

What's next?

With Australia having a slender lead with four wickets in hand at the start of day three, it will be interesting to see how the game develops. Although Australia are in the upper hand, it will be interesting to see if India can bounce back or if Australia can take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Kohli has always been aggressive on the field and he has shown that his demeanor has often been a huge help to the Indian side. While there were quite a few instances of exchanges between Kohli and the Australian players, most of them came good spirit with Kohli even laughing after Ishant Sharma's mannerisms. Kohli has always been aggressive and needs to tread the line carefully but at least in this Test, he hasn’t, at least in the second Test so far.