Stats: Most economical four-over spells in T20 history

Mohammad Irfan broke the previous record jointly held by Chanaka Welegedara and Chris Morris

Earlier in the day, Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan created history by registering the most economical four-over spell in the shortest format of the game. The left-armer etched his name in the T20 record books by producing an unbelievable effort of 2/1 in the 2018 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Playing for Barbados Tridents, Irfan conceded just one run and picked up two wickets from his four overs. However, his astonishing performance still ended up in losing cause as St Kitts & Nevis Patriots went on to complete a six-wicket victory.

With the Patriots chasing just 148, the Tridents needed something special to get back into the contest. Irfan struck off the very first ball by dismissing the dangerous Chris Gayle. Brandon King safely played out the remaining five balls of the over.

After creating pressure with three consecutive dot balls, Irfan removed the hard-hitting Evin Lewis by unleashing a fierce bouncer. He utilised the rapid surface by hitting the deck hard. His next 13 deliveries were all dot balls as Devon Thomas and King appeared all at sea against the steep bounce directed at them.

Irfan could very well have accomplished the feat of sending down 24 dot balls. However, King ruined his perfect figures by taking a single off the last ball of the pacer's spell. The 36-year old was deservedly named Player of the Match despite finishing on the losing side.

Irfan's incredibly parsimonious spell of 2/1 broke the previous record jointly held by Chanaka Welegedara and Chris Morris. Both fast bowlers had conceded just two runs from their full quota of overs.

As many as six different bowlers jointly occupy the third spot in this all time list. All of them conceded only three runs from four overs. In such equal cases, the spells are ranked in the decreasing order of wickets taken.

Most economical four-over T20 spells

2/1 - Mohammad Irfan (Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, 2018)

4/2 - Chanaka Welegedara (Tamil Union & Athletic Cricket Club vs Sinhalese Sports Club, 2015)

2/2 - Chris Morris (Lions vs Cape Cobras, 2014)

5/3 - Sohail Tanvir (Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents, 2017)

4/3 - Nishan Peiris (Ragama Cricket Club vs Kalutara Town Club, 2018)

3/3 - Mitchell Johnson (Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, 2017)

2/3 - Zulfiqar Babar (Multan Tigers vs Quetta Bears, 2012)

1/3 - Shoaib Malik (Barbados Tridents vs Antigua Hawksbills, 2013)

0/3 - Sunil Narine (Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Antigua Hawksbills, 2014)

(Note: All statistics are accurate as of 26th August, 2018)