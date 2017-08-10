Stats: Most runs in India vs Sri Lanka Test series

There have been some top performances in Test series involving India and Sri Lanka and we take a look at the top five run-getters.

@NawangChugh by Nawang Chugh Top 5 / Top 10 10 Aug 2017, 20:55 IST

There have been some tremendous performances in the past in India-Sri Lanka encounters that have made headlines including Sanath Jayasuriya's incredible 340 in 1997, Sachin Tendulkar's spectacular 203 in 2010, and Shikhar Dhawan's phenomenal 190 in the ongoing Test series.

Both the countries have produced some of the finest cricketers to have ever played the game. Those cricketers have delivered some exceptional performances in the battle of the two giants. So, here is a list of the five cricketers who have scored the most runs in India-Sri Lanka Test series as of now:

#5 Aravinda de Silva

Aravinda de Silva is one of the most flamboyant batsmen to have played for his country. The Sri Lankan's solid technique in Tests and powerful approach in ODIs made him one of the greatest of his era.

The solid Sri Lankan right-hander proved to be a game changer for his team in the 1997 home series against India. He smashed 392 runs with his willow at an average of more than 130. The first Test at Colombo began with a splendid performance by the Indians.

They put Sri Lanka on the back foot by scoring 537 runs in the first innings. For a moment, it looked like Sachin Tendulkar's Men would easily seal the victory from there but in reply, the hosts stunned the Indian attack by scoring a mammoth 952 runs for the loss of just 4 wickets.

Aravinda de Silva played a crucial role in Lanka's dominated performance against India as he scored 126 runs in that innings. The encounter ended in a draw with de Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya and Roshan Mahanama became the heroes.

De Silva didn't stop there as he went on to score two more centuries in the next Test. The game eventually ended in a draw yet again but he was widely praised for his classic performance against India.

Below are the stats of Arvinda De Silva of 1997 India's tour of Sri Lanka:

Matches - 2

Innings - 3

Runs - 392

Highest - 146

Average - 130.66

100 - 3

50 - 0