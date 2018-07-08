Stats: MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma shatter world records

CRICKET-ENG-IND-T20

All-round effort from Hardik Pandya and a breath-taking century from Rohit Sharma helped India beat England by seven wickets in the third T20I at Bristol. With this win, the Men in Blue sealed the three-match series 2-1.

After put into bat first, England looked on course for a total in excess of 220 as Jason Roy and Jos Buttler gave their team a great start. After Roy's dismissal for 67, the scorecard read 103-2 after 9.2 overs.

That's when the Indian bowling unit, led by Hardik Pandya fought back very well and restricted them for just 198/9 in their 20 overs. Hardik finished with figures of 4/38 while Siddarth Kaul ended up with 2/35 in his four overs.

Chasing 199, India hardly had any hiccup as they romped home easily, thanks to Rohit's unbeaten 56-ball 100 and some notable contributions from Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Let us take a look at some of the records that were created in the third T20I.

1 - MS Dhoni became the first wicketkeeper to take 50 T20I catches.

1 - MS Dhoni became the first wicketkeeper to take five catches in a T20I innings.

1 - MS Dhoni became the first wicketkeeper to effect six dismissals (five catches, one run out) in a T20I match. Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad had five in an innings prior to this.

1 - MS Dhoni became the first wicketkeeper to take 150 T20 catches.

1 - Rohit Sharma became the first player to score three centuries in each format of international cricket.

2 - Rohit Sharma became the second batsman after Colin Munro to score three T20I centuries.

4 - MS Dhoni has affected at least four dismissals in a T20I match on four different occasions. No other keeper or fielder has managed to do it even thrice.

5 - Rohit Sharma became the fifth batsman after Brendon McCullum, Martin Guptill, Shoaib Malik and Virat Kohli to score 2000 T20I runs.

5 - Rohit Sharma scored his fifth T20 hundred, the most by any Indian batsman.

6 - India have won their last six T20I series or tournaments.

7 - Hardik Pandya became the seventh player overall to score 30-plus runs and take four-plus wickets in a T20I.

8 - India have won all the eight three-match T20I series they have played so far.

18 - Rohit Sharma has hit at least a 50 on 18 occasions in T20Is, the most by any batsman along with Virat Kohli.

198 - England's total of 198 is the highest first innings T20I total by a team that has lost nine wickets.