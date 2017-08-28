Stats: MS Dhoni equals world record for most ODI not outs

All the numbers you need to know from India's win over Sri Lanka in the third ODI.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Stats 28 Aug 2017, 00:11 IST

Another day and another record for MS Dhoni who went past Azharuddin as well

Rohit Sharma's unbeaten century and Jasprit Bumrah's career-best ODI figures helped India cruise to a six-wicket win in the third ODI against Sri Lanka that meant that the visitors sealed the five-match ODI series 3-0.

After winning the toss, the hosts decided to bat and they didn't make the most of that decision as no one apart from Lahiru Thirimanne, who was making a comeback to the ODI side, got going as they stumbled to 217/9. In reply, despite an early stumble, an unbeaten 157-run partnership for the fifth wicket between MS Dhoni and Rohit saw India over the line with 29 balls to spare.

Here are some interesting statistical highlights from the third ODI:

0 - No batsman has more ODI not outs than MS Dhoni. Courtesy of his unbeaten knock in the third, he now has 72 not outs, level with Shaun Pollock and Chaminda Vaas.

1 - Dhoni is the only batsman to have an average of over 100 in successful ODI chases among all players with at least 1000 runs. His current average in successful chases is 101.84

1 - Bumrah's figures of 5/27 in his 10 overs was not only his career-best ODI figures but also his five-wicket haul in ODIs.

4 - MS Dhoni is now in fourth place on the list of most ODI runs for India, after overtaking Mohammad Azharuddin. He now has 9,434 ODI runs, with only Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid ahead of him.

5 - Rohit Sharma is now fifth on the list of Indian openers with most ODI centuries. Only Sachin, Ganguly, Sehwag and Dhawan have scored more than Rohit's 10.

6 - Lahiru Thirimanne became the sixth Sri Lankan batsman to score fifty-plus in three or more consecutive ODIs against India. Before today's 80, he had scored 59 and 52 in his previous two ODIs against India. The others to have done it are Sanath Jayasuriya, Aravinda de Silva, Kumar Sangakkara, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews are the other batsmen to have done it.

7 - This was only the seventh time India had a century and five-wicket haul in the same ODI.

8 - This is India's eighth consecutive bilateral ODI series win against Sri Lanka, which is the second-longest sequence for a team against any opposition. Pakistan holds the record having won nine consecutive series against West Indies.

10 - All of Rohit Sharma's last 10 centuries have been scores in excess of 120. Over the last four years, no player has more such scores, Amla, Kohli, and Warner all have seven.

74 - MS Dhoni now has 74 50+scores in ODIs for India. Among Indians, only Sachin, Dravid and Ganguly have more. Overall, he has 75 such scores in ODIs, now joint-thirteenth on the all-time list along with Aravinda de Silva.

2014 - The last time before this match that an Indian fast bowler had picked up a five-wicket haul. Stuart Binny's 6-4 against Bangladesh was the last such instance before Bumrah picked up 5/27.

2013 - Before this ODI, the last time India had a century and a five-for was in 2013 Champions Trophy against West Indies when Dhawan scored a century and Jadeja picked up a five-for. In this game, Rohit and Bumrah did that.