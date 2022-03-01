Stats: New Zealand vs Pakistan in the Women's World Cup (ODI)

Since making their debut in the tournament, the Pakistan women's team have faced New Zealand three times in the Women's ODI World Cup. In all three instances, it was New Zealand who emerged victorious.

On top of that, the White Ferns managed to bowl out Pakistan in all of these matches. Pakistan has a very ordinary average score of 133 against New Zealand with their highest innings total being 150.

To further analyze the history of this contest, let us now look at more stats from these three World Cup games.

Key stats from New Zealand vs Pakistan at the World Cup

373/7 - Highest team total, by New Zealand in 2009.

104 - Lowest team total, by Pakistan in 2013.

223 - The largest margin in terms of runs by which New Zealand won a match against Pakistan in the World Cup.

233 - Most runs in Pakistan vs New Zealand World Cup matches, by Suzie Bates of New Zealand.

168 - Highest individual score, by Suzie Bates in 2009.

8 - The largest margin in terms of wickets by which New Zealand won a match against Pakistan in the World Cup.

2 - Number of centuries scored in Pakistan vs New Zealand World Cup matches, one each by Suzie Bates and Haidee Tiffen.

4 - Number of half-centuries scored in Pakistan vs New Zealand World Cup games, two each for both teams.

5 - Most wickets picked up by a bowler in Pakistan vs New Zealand WC matches, by Rachel Candy of New Zealand.

5/19 - Best bowling figures in a match and the only five-wicket haul, by Rachel Candy in 2013.

3 - Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper, for Rachel Priest of New Zealand

