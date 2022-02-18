Stats: ODI records against Pakistan women's team

The Pakistan women's team has one of the lowest win percentages (28%) amongst the teams appearing in the 2022 Women’s World Cup. This is something they will be looking to improve on in the upcoming tournament.

They are yet to register wins against teams like Australia, England, and India. The most successful team against to have played against them is West Indies with 24 wins, followed by Sri Lanka with 21 victories.

Let's take a look at some of the key performances of opposing teams against Pakistan.

ODI records against Pakistan

455/5 by New Zealand in 1997 is the highest team total against them.

28 all out by Japan in 2003 is the lowest team total against them.

1130 runs scored by Stafanie Taylor of West Indies is the most number of runs scored by a player against them.

168 by Suzie Bates of New Zealand in 2009 and Tammy Beaumont of England in 2016 is the highest individual score by a player against them.

31 centuries have been scored against them.

3 centuries by Tammy Beaumont of England and Amy Satterthwaite of New Zealand each is the most number of centuries scored against them.

8 half-centuries scored by Stafanie Taylor is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player against them.

393 runs scored by Amy Satterthwaite (On their tour of New Zealand 2016/17) is the most number of runs scored by a player in a series against them.

50 wickets taken by Anisa Mohammed of West Indies is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

7/14 by Anisa Mohammed in 2011 is the best bowling performance by a player.

17 five-wicket hauls have been taken against them.

4 five-wicket hauls taken by Anisa Mohammed is the most number of five-wicket hauls taken by a player against them.

14 wickets taken by Verena Felicien (West Indies tour of Pakistan 2003/04) and Anisa Mohammed (On their tour of West Indies 2011) is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a series.

34 dismissals by Trisha Chetty of South Africa is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper against them.

10 dismissals by Merissa Aguilleira (On their tour of West Indies 2011) is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a series.

11 catches by Stafanie Taylor and Anisa Mohammed each is the most number of catches taken by a player.

7 catches by Pauline te Beest (Netherlands tour of Pakistan 2000/01) is the most number of catches taken by a player in a series.

Edited by Diptanil Roy