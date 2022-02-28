Stats: ODI records against South Africa women's team

South Africa is another team that will look to improve their performance in the upcoming 2022 Cricket World Cup. They have reached the semi-finals twice but have never made it beyond that.

The Proteas will also be looking for a victory against Australia, the only team they have never defeated in the ODIs. England is the most successful team against South Africa with 29 wins followed by India with 15 wins. The Netherlands are the only team that South Africa are undefeated against.

Let's take a look at some of the key performances of opposing teams against South Africa.

ODI records against South Africa

373/5 by England in 2017 is the highest team total against them.

by England in 2017 is the highest team total against them. 36 all out by the Netherlands in 2011 is the lowest team total against them.

by the Netherlands in 2011 is the lowest team total against them. 1318 runs scored by Charlotte Edwards of England is the most number of runs scored by a player against the South African team.

scored by Charlotte Edwards of England is the most number of runs scored by a player against the South African team. 150* by Deandra Dottin of West Indies in 2022 is the highest individual score by a player against them.

by Deandra Dottin of West Indies in 2022 is the highest individual score by a player against them. 23 centuries have been scored against them.

centuries have been scored against them. 3 centuries by Tammy Beaumont (England), Sarah Taylor (England) and Charlotte Edwards (England) each is the most number of centuries scored against South Africa.

centuries by Tammy Beaumont (England), Sarah Taylor (England) and Charlotte Edwards (England) each is the most number of centuries scored against South Africa. 9 half-centuries scored by Charlotte Edwards and Mithali Raj (India) is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player against them.

half-centuries scored by Charlotte Edwards and Mithali Raj (India) is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player against them. 380 runs scored by Charlotte Edwards (England tour of South Africa 2003/04) is the most number of runs scored by a player in a series against South Africa.

runs scored by Charlotte Edwards (England tour of South Africa 2003/04) is the most number of runs scored by a player in a series against South Africa. 34 wickets taken by Jhulan Goswami of India is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

wickets taken by Jhulan Goswami of India is the most number of wickets taken by a player. 5/7 by Rachel Pullar of New Zealand in 1999 is the best bowling performance by a player.

by Rachel Pullar of New Zealand in 1999 is the best bowling performance by a player. 8 five-wicket hauls have been taken against South Africa.

five-wicket hauls have been taken against South Africa. 11 wickets taken by Rosalie Birch (England tour of South Africa 2003/04), Amy Satterthwaite (New Zealand tour of South Africa 2016/17) and Khadija Tul Kubra (South Africa tour of Bangladesh 2016/17) is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a series.

wickets taken by Rosalie Birch (England tour of South Africa 2003/04), Amy Satterthwaite (New Zealand tour of South Africa 2016/17) and Khadija Tul Kubra (South Africa tour of Bangladesh 2016/17) is the most number of wickets taken by a player in a series. 31 dismissals by Jane Smit of England is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper against South Africa.

dismissals by Jane Smit of England is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper against South Africa. 9 dismissals by Rachel Priest (New Zealand tour of South Africa 2016/17) and Jane Smit (South Africa tour of England 2000) is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a series.

dismissals by Rachel Priest (New Zealand tour of South Africa 2016/17) and Jane Smit (South Africa tour of England 2000) is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a series. 13 catches by Charlotte Edwards is the most number of catches taken by a player.

catches by Charlotte Edwards is the most number of catches taken by a player. 5 catches by Anjum Chopra (India tour of South Africa 2001/02), Claire Connor (England tour of South Africa 2003/04) and Katie Perkins (New Zealand tour of South Africa 2016/17) is the most number of catches taken by a player in a series.

