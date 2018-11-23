×
ICC Women's World T20: Statistical Analysis of Australia-England WT20Is

Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Stats
23 Nov 2018, 23:11 IST

Meg Lanning and Heather Knight pose with the Women's World T20 trophy
Meg Lanning and Heather Knight pose with the Women's World T20 trophy

For the third time, the ICC Women's World T20 will witness a final between Australia and England. It was Australia who emerged on top in the previous finals in 2012 & 2014. Both Australia and England deservedly reached the finals after their dominating performance in the semi-finals against the West Indies and India respectively.

The Aussies are chasing their fourth World T20 crown and England are looking towards winning their second title. When it comes to Women's T20s, England hold a slender lead over the Southern Stars by winning 17 of their 31 encounters.

When it comes to the World T20, it's a different story with Australia winning 4 of their 6 encounters against England. It's now time to take a look at the numbers of the WT20Is played between Australia and England.

2 - Centuries scored in WT20Is played between Australia & England. These were scored by Beth Mooney of Australia (117*) & Danielle Wyatt of England (100).

3 - Most number of maiden overs bowled by an individual bowler in WT20Is played between Australia & England. This was bowled by Danielle Hazell of England.

4 - Most number of half-centuries hit by an individual player in WT20Is played between Australia & England. Meg Lanning of Australia & Sarah Taylor of England have scored 4 half-centuries each.

4 - Most number of Player of the Match awards won by a single player in WT20Is played between Australia & England. Lydia Greenway (England) and Sarah Taylor (England) have won 4 Player of the Match awards each.

5 - Matches hosted by Manuka Oval in Canberra. This is the most number of matches hosted by a venue in WT20Is played between Australia & England.

8 - Sixes hit by Meg Lanning. This is the most number of sixes hit by a player in WT20Is played between Australia & England.

11 - Catches taken by Lydia Greenway of England. This is the most number of catches taken by an individual player in WT20Is played between Australia & England.

24 - Wickets taken by Ellyse Perry of Australia. This is the most number of wickets taken by a bowler in WT20Is played between Australia & England.

87 - Lowest team total in an innings in WT20Is played between Australia & England. England were bowled out for 87 by their arch-rivals.

117* - Runs scored by Beth Mooney of Australia. This is the highest individual score in WT20Is played between Australia & England.

209/4 - Runs scored by Australia which is the highest team total in an innings in WT20Is played between Australia & England.

704 - Most number of runs scored by a player in WT20Is played between Australia & England. This has been scored by Meg Lanning of Australia.

