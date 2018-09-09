Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Stats: Indian team create an unwanted record

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Stats
1.61K   //    09 Sep 2018, 23:06 IST

It has been a
It has been a nightmare for Rishabh Pant behind the stumps in this series

Hosts England continue to be on top in the fifth Test against India at The Kia Oval in London as they end day three at 114/2 with skipper Joe Root and opening batsman Alastair Cook batting on 29 and 46 respectively.

After starting the day at 174/6, overnight batsmen Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja did a fantastic job as both of them looked at ease with the way they batted in the first session. Vihari reached his fifty and put on 77 runs for the seventh wicket with Jadeja before he was dismissed by Moeen Ali for 56 just 10 minutes away from the Lunch interval.

Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami didn't last long but Jasprit Bumrah gave Jadeja some company and helped him take on the England bowlers. The duo put on 32 runs for the last wicket before Bumrah was run out trying to give Jadeja the strike for the next over.

India were bundled out for 292, giving England a first-innings lead of 40 runs. The hosts started their second essay on a positive note before they lost their opener Keaton Jennings for 10. Moeen Ali tried to pull things back with Cook before he was castled by Jadeja for 20.

Cook and Root made sure that there were no further hiccups on the day and finished with 114/2, with a lead of 154. Let us take a look at a few records that were created on day three of the fifth and final Test.

1 - India have conceded 100 runs as byes in this Test series, the first time they've ever conceded that many in a series.

1 - This is the first time since Ravi Shastri's heroics at the SCG in 1992 an Indian player had scored 80+ in an innings and took four wickets in an innings in the same Test in SENA countries.

4 - Hanuma Vihari became the fourth Indian to score a fifty in his debut innings in England.

4 - Alastair Cook becomes the fourth batsman to aggregate 100 or more runs against the same team in both debut and last Test of career.

9 - Ravindra Jadeja has nine Test fifties without scoring a century, which is the second most by any Indian batsman after Chetan Chauhan. 

18.11 - Keaton Jennings' average of 18.11 is the second-lowest batting average for an England opener in a home Test series consisting of five Tests.

17.71 - Keaton Jennings' average of 18.11 is the worst average for an opening batsman in his home country.

26 - Hanuma Vihari became the 26th Indian to register a 50+ score in his debut innings in Tests.

35 - The number of runs conceded by Rishabh Pant through byes in the Test, the second most by an Indian wicketkeeper. He went past his own record of 30 from the previous match to the second position. 

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
