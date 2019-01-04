Stats: Reliving India's historic ODI series victory in New Zealand in 2009

Nilanjan Sen FOLLOW ANALYST Stats 175 // 04 Jan 2019, 10:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virender Sehwag was at his belligerent best on tough conditions in New Zealand

Last time India won an ODI series in New Zealand was way back in 2009. The Men in Blue won the 5 match ODI series 3-1 with one match being abandoned due to rain. Prior to the ODI series, they had lost the T20I series 2-0.

India needed to win the ODI series to keep their morale up for the upcoming 3 match Test Series which they eventually won 1-0. It was also one of India's most successful tours to New Zealand where they managed to win both the ODI as well as the Test Series. It was also the first time that India had managed to win an ODI series in New Zealand.

Let us look at a statistical recap of the 2008-09 India tour of New Zealand ODI Series.

Match results

1st ODI (Napier) - India won by 53 runs.

2nd ODI (Wellington) - No result.

3rd ODI (Christchurch) - India won by 58 runs.

4th ODI (Hamilton) - India won by 84 runs.

5th ODI (Auckland) - New Zealand won by 8 wickets.

Batting performances

392/4 - Total scored by India in the 3rd ODI. This was the highest innings total in the series.

Advertisement

299 - Runs scored by Virender Sehwag. This was the most runs scored by a player in the series

163* - Runs scored by Sachin Tendulkar in the 3rd ODI. This was the highest individual score by a player in the series.

3 - Centuries were scored in the series. These were scored by Sachin Tendulkar (163*), Virender Sehwag (125*) & Jesse Ryder (105).

13 - Half-centuries were scored in the series.

2 - Half-centuries scored by Virender Sehwag, MS Dhoni, Martin Guptill & Brendon McCullum each. These were the most number half-centuries scored by a player in the series.

Bowling performances

5 - Wickets taken by Harbhajan Singh. This was the most number of wickets taken by a player in this series.

3/27 - Harbhajan Singh's figures in the 1st ODI. This was the best bowling performance by a player in the series.

Wicket-keeping performances

7 - Dismissals (seven catches) by Peter McGlashan. This was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in the series.

3 - Dismissals by Peter McGlashan in the third ODI and again by him in the fifth ODI. This was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in the series.

Fielding performances

3 - Catches by Ross Taylor. This was the most number of catches taken by a player in this series.

2 - Catches taken by Virender Sehwag in the first ODI and also by Zaheer Khan in the third ODI. This was the most number of catches taken by a player in a match in the series.

Advertisement