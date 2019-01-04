×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Stats: Reliving India's historic ODI series victory in New Zealand in 2009

Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Stats
175   //    04 Jan 2019, 10:15 IST

Virender Sehwag was at his belligerent best on tough conditions in New Zealand
Virender Sehwag was at his belligerent best on tough conditions in New Zealand

Last time India won an ODI series in New Zealand was way back in 2009. The Men in Blue won the 5 match ODI series 3-1 with one match being abandoned due to rain. Prior to the ODI series, they had lost the T20I series 2-0.

India needed to win the ODI series to keep their morale up for the upcoming 3 match Test Series which they eventually won 1-0. It was also one of India's most successful tours to New Zealand where they managed to win both the ODI as well as the Test Series. It was also the first time that India had managed to win an ODI series in New Zealand.

Let us look at a statistical recap of the 2008-09 India tour of New Zealand ODI Series.

Match results

1st ODI (Napier) - India won by 53 runs.

2nd ODI (Wellington) - No result.

3rd ODI (Christchurch) - India won by 58 runs.

4th ODI (Hamilton) - India won by 84 runs.

5th ODI (Auckland) - New Zealand won by 8 wickets.

Batting performances

392/4 - Total scored by India in the 3rd ODI. This was the highest innings total in the series.

Advertisement

299 - Runs scored by Virender Sehwag. This was the most runs scored by a player in the series

163* - Runs scored by Sachin Tendulkar in the 3rd ODI. This was the highest individual score by a player in the series.

3 - Centuries were scored in the series. These were scored by Sachin Tendulkar (163*), Virender Sehwag (125*) & Jesse Ryder (105).

13 - Half-centuries were scored in the series.

2 - Half-centuries scored by Virender Sehwag, MS Dhoni, Martin Guptill & Brendon McCullum each. These were the most number half-centuries scored by a player in the series.

Bowling performances

5 - Wickets taken by Harbhajan Singh. This was the most number of wickets taken by a player in this series.

3/27 - Harbhajan Singh's figures in the 1st ODI. This was the best bowling performance by a player in the series.

Wicket-keeping performances

7 - Dismissals (seven catches) by Peter McGlashan. This was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in the series.

3 - Dismissals by Peter McGlashan in the third ODI and again by him in the fifth ODI. This was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in the series.

Fielding performances

3 - Catches by Ross Taylor. This was the most number of catches taken by a player in this series.

2 - Catches taken by Virender Sehwag in the first ODI and also by Zaheer Khan in the third ODI. This was the most number of catches taken by a player in a match in the series.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
New Zealand vs India 2019 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virender Sehwag Harbhajan Singh
Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Stats: A look at the important numbers and records from...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Important numbers and records from India-New...
RELATED STORY
India's squads to face Australia and New Zealand announced
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs India: Full Schedule, Match Timings and...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as MS Dhoni returns to the T20I setup
RELATED STORY
5 biggest margins of victory in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
Top 5 ODI knocks by New Zealand batsmen in India
RELATED STORY
5 most spectacular ODI batting performances of 2018
RELATED STORY
Strongest ODI XI featuring players from the top ten of...
RELATED STORY
5 standout Test Performances in 2018
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us