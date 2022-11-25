Stats: Reliving India's last ODI series win in New Zealand 

With the T20 series concluded, Team India and New Zealand are set to compete in a three-match ODI series starting November 25 and ending November 30. The opening ODI is scheduled to take place on Friday (November 25) at Eden Park in Auckland.
The last time India won an ODI series in New Zealand was in 2019. The Men in Blue won the five-match ODI series by a score of 4-1. Following the ODI series, they lost the T20I series 2-1.
It was India's only second ODI series win against New Zealand away from home since 2009. It was a dominant display of cricket by India right from game one.
The Virat Kohli-led side won the first three consecutive games to clinch the series before facing a humbling defeat in the fourth one-dayer.
The visitors then concluded the series on a high note, winning the fifth encounter rather convincingly.
On that note, let’s take a statistical recap of India's 2019 tour of the New Zealand ODI Series.
Match results of India's last series win in New Zealand
1st ODI (Napier) - India won by 8 wickets (D/L method)
2nd ODI (Mount Maunganui) - India won by 90 runs
3rd ODI (Mount Maunganui) - India won by 7 wickets
4th ODI (Hamilton) - New Zealand won by 8 wickets
5th ODI (Wellington) - India won by 35 runs
Batting performances
Highest team total: 324/4 by India in the 2nd ODI
Lowest team total: 92/10 by India in the 5th ODI
Most runs by a batter: 190 in five matches by Ambati Rayudu
Highest individual score in a match: 93 from 106 balls in the 3rd ODI
Total half-centuries: 10
Bowling performances
Most wickets by a bowler: 12 by Trent Boult
Best bowling figures in an innings: 5/21 by Trent Boult in the 4th ODI
Best economy: 3.61 by Matt Henry
Fielding and wicket-keeping performances
Most catches in the series: 6 by Tom Latham
Most stumpings by a keeper: 2 by MS Dhoni