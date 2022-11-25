Stats: Reliving India's last ODI series win in New Zealand 

With the T20 series concluded, Team India and New Zealand are set to compete in a three-match ODI series starting November 25 and ending November 30. The opening ODI is scheduled to take place on Friday (November 25) at Eden Park in Auckland.

The last time India won an ODI series in New Zealand was in 2019. The Men in Blue won the five-match ODI series by a score of 4-1. Following the ODI series, they lost the T20I series 2-1.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#crickettwitter #india India’s probable XI for the 1st ODI against New Zealand 🏏 India’s probable XI for the 1st ODI against New Zealand 🏏#crickettwitter #india https://t.co/Wnby7dOBrI

It was India's only second ODI series win against New Zealand away from home since 2009. It was a dominant display of cricket by India right from game one.

The Virat Kohli-led side won the first three consecutive games to clinch the series before facing a humbling defeat in the fourth one-dayer.

The visitors then concluded the series on a high note, winning the fifth encounter rather convincingly.

On that note, let’s take a statistical recap of India's 2019 tour of the New Zealand ODI Series.

Match results of India's last series win in New Zealand

1st ODI (Napier) - India won by 8 wickets (D/L method)

2nd ODI (Mount Maunganui) - India won by 90 runs

3rd ODI (Mount Maunganui) - India won by 7 wickets

4th ODI (Hamilton) - New Zealand won by 8 wickets

5th ODI (Wellington) - India won by 35 runs

Batting performances

Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket REPORT & HIGHLIGHTS: Ambati Rayudu's important innings of 90 helped India seal a 35-run victory over New Zealand in the fifth and final one-day intentional in Wellington skysports.tv/sySAXg REPORT & HIGHLIGHTS: Ambati Rayudu's important innings of 90 helped India seal a 35-run victory over New Zealand in the fifth and final one-day intentional in Wellington skysports.tv/sySAXg https://t.co/UDeJIX7nXS

Highest team total: 324/4 by India in the 2nd ODI

Lowest team total: 92/10 by India in the 5th ODI

Most runs by a batter: 190 in five matches by Ambati Rayudu

Highest individual score in a match: 93 from 106 balls in the 3rd ODI

Total half-centuries: 10

Bowling performances

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #NZvIND There it is! FIVE for Trent Boult . Pandaya goes with a glove down leg. Boult with 5-21 now in his 10th over on the trot. India now 55/8. LIVE scoring | on.nzc.nz/2sZBJPm There it is! FIVE for Trent Boult. Pandaya goes with a glove down leg. Boult with 5-21 now in his 10th over on the trot. India now 55/8. LIVE scoring | on.nzc.nz/2sZBJPm #NZvIND https://t.co/WI9YJ7M8KE

Most wickets by a bowler: 12 by Trent Boult

Best bowling figures in an innings: 5/21 by Trent Boult in the 4th ODI

Best economy: 3.61 by Matt Henry

Fielding and wicket-keeping performances

Most catches in the series: 6 by Tom Latham

Most stumpings by a keeper: 2 by MS Dhoni

Poll : 0 votes