Stats: Rohit Sharma becomes first batsman to be involved in three 150+ stands in T20Is

Rohit Sharma crossed 10,000 international runs during the first T20I against Ireland

On the back of a massive opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, India posted a massive total and ended up with a convincing victory over Ireland to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match T20I series.

Rohit and Dhawan put on 160 for the opening wicket, which was also the second-highest partnership for India in T20Is and helped the visitors put on 208/5 in their 100th T20I. In response, Ireland never really got going and although James Shannon scored a fifty, he was the lone warrior as the hosts were strangled by India's spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

They finished with combined figures of 8-1-59-7 and Ireland could only manage 132/9 and fell short by 76 runs at The Village in Malahide.

Here are some interesting statistical highlights from the first T20I between Ireland and India:

0 - No left-arm wrist spinner has taken more T20I wickets than Kuldeep Yadav. He has 16 wickets while Michael Rippon held the previous record with 15.

1 - Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan become the first pair to put up two 150+ stands in T20Is. Rohit is also the first batsman to be involved in three 150+ stands in T20Is (two with Dhawan and one with KL Rahul)

1 - This was the first that The Village, Malahide's Cricket Ground, has hosted a T20I between two Test-playing nations.

2 - India's total of 208/5 is the second-highest T20I total against Ireland. Afghanistan holds the record courtesy of their 233/8 in Greater Noida in 2017.

3 - India becomes the third country after Pakistan and Sri Lanka to have a player feature in the country's first and 100th T20I. Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni achieved that.

4 - The 160-run partnership between Rohit and Dhawan is the fourth-highest opening partnership in T20Is.

4/21 - Kuldeep's figures are not only his personal-best in T20Is but also the best ever figures for a Chinaman bowler in the format, eclipsing the previous record of 4/23 set by Lakshan Sandakan against South Africa at the Wanderers in 2017.

5 - Rohit Sharma is now in fifth place on the list of most runs in T20Is. Only Brendon McCullum, Martin Guptill, Shoaib Malik and Virat Kohli have more than him.

6 - Shikhar Dhawan became the sixth Indian player to score over 6,000 T20 runs. Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni are the other five Indians to have achieved that feat.

7 - India became the seventh team to play 100 T20Is. Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Australia, and England are the other countries to have reached that milestone.

10 - India registered their 10th 200+ total in T20Is. Only South Africa (11) have scored more 200+ totals in T20Is.

13 - The partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma was India's 13th century partnership in T20Is and the seventh that Rohit has been involved in.

17 - Rohit Sharma has 17 50+ scores in T20Is. Only Virat Kohli (18) has more.

49 - James Shannon had scored just 49 runs in his T20I career before this game. He accrued more in this game alone as he scored 60, in the process scoring his maiden T20I fifty as well.

76 - India won the game by 76 runs. That is their fourth-biggest win in T20Is, second-biggest away from home and the biggest outside Asia.