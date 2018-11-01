Stats: Rohit Sharma becomes quickest to hit 200 ODI sixes

Rohit, Kohli continue to break world records for fun

After a splendid effort by the bowlers, Rohit Sharma's unbeaten half-century helped India seal a comfortable nine-wicket victory over West Indies in the fifth ODI at Thiruvananthapuram. Courtesy of the win, India also sealed the five-match ODI series 3-1.

Here are some interesting statistical highlights from the fifth ODI between India and West Indies:

0 - Rohit and Kohli became the quickest pair to complete 4,000 ODI runs. They got to the mark in just 66 partnerships, beating the previous record of 80, held by Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly.

1 - Rohit Sharma became the quickest to hit 200 sixes in ODI history. He got there in just 187 innings, breaking the previous record of 195 held by Shahid Afridi.

1 - Among players who have been captain for at least 25 ODIs, only Clive Lloyd (76.19) has a better win percentage in ODIs than Virat Kohli (73.68).

2 - Only two batsmen have scored more runs in a five-match bilateral ODI series than Virat Kohli, who scored 453 in this series. With 515 runs against Zimbabwe earlier this year, Fakhar Zaman holds the record while Hamilton Masakadza 467 against Kenya in 2009.

3 - In terms of balls taken, Rohit is third on the list of fastest to 200 ODI sixes. He got to the milestone in 8387 balls. Only Shahid Afridi (4,203) and Brendon McCullum (6308) have got there quicker.

6 - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli become the sixth Indian pair to put on 4,000 runs in ODIs as a pair. Overall, they are only the 12th pair to achieve this milestone.

7 - Rohit becomes only the seventh batsman to hit 200 ODI sixes. He is the second Indian after MS Dhoni to achieve that milestone.

8 - India have now won eight consecutive bilateral ODI series against West Indies. That is their most against any opponent, equalling the mark of eight against Sri Lanka.

15 - Virat Kohli now has 15 Man of the Series awards in international cricket, level with Jacques Kallis. Only Sachin Tendulkar (20) has more.

46.4 - The game was over in just 46.4 overs, which is the shortest completed 50-over ODI featuring India in India, beating the previous mark of 48.1.

104 - West Indies' tally of 104 is their lowest ODI total against India. Their previous-lowest was 121.

211 - India won the ODI with 211 balls to spare. That is India's second-biggest win in terms of balls to spare. The biggest came against Kenya, which came with 231 balls to spare.