×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Stats: Rohit Sharma becomes quickest to hit 200 ODI sixes

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
Stats
500   //    01 Nov 2018, 18:06 IST

Rohit, Kohli continue to break world records for fun
Rohit, Kohli continue to break world records for fun

After a splendid effort by the bowlers, Rohit Sharma's unbeaten half-century helped India seal a comfortable nine-wicket victory over West Indies in the fifth ODI at Thiruvananthapuram. Courtesy of the win, India also sealed the five-match ODI series 3-1. 

Here are some interesting statistical highlights from the fifth ODI between India and West Indies:

0 - Rohit and Kohli became the quickest pair to complete 4,000 ODI runs. They got to the mark in just 66 partnerships, beating the previous record of 80, held by Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly.

1 - Rohit Sharma became the quickest to hit 200 sixes in ODI history. He got there in just 187 innings, breaking the previous record of 195 held by Shahid Afridi.

1 - Among players who have been captain for at least 25 ODIs, only Clive Lloyd (76.19) has a better win percentage in ODIs than Virat Kohli (73.68).

2 - Only two batsmen have scored more runs in a five-match bilateral ODI series than Virat Kohli, who scored 453 in this series. With 515 runs against Zimbabwe earlier this year, Fakhar Zaman holds the record while Hamilton Masakadza 467 against Kenya in 2009.

3 - In terms of balls taken, Rohit is third on the list of fastest to 200 ODI sixes. He got to the milestone in 8387 balls. Only Shahid Afridi (4,203) and Brendon McCullum (6308) have got there quicker.

6 - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli become the sixth Indian pair to put on 4,000 runs in ODIs as a pair. Overall, they are only the 12th pair to achieve this milestone.

7 - Rohit becomes only the seventh batsman to hit 200 ODI sixes. He is the second Indian after MS Dhoni to achieve that milestone.

8 - India have now won eight consecutive bilateral ODI series against West Indies. That is their most against any opponent, equalling the mark of eight against Sri Lanka.

15 - Virat Kohli now has 15 Man of the Series awards in international cricket, level with Jacques Kallis. Only Sachin Tendulkar (20) has more.

46.4 - The game was over in just 46.4 overs, which is the shortest completed 50-over ODI featuring India in India, beating the previous mark of 48.1.

104 - West Indies' tally of 104 is their lowest ODI total against India. Their previous-lowest was 121.

211 - India won the ODI with 211 balls to spare. That is India's second-biggest win in terms of balls to spare. The biggest came against Kenya, which came with 231 balls to spare.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
An author, poet, soft skills trainer and sports enthusiast, who has a Masters in Sports Journalism and NCTJ-accredited level 3 Diploma in Journalism
3 Milestones Rohit Sharma can reach in the 5th ODI...
RELATED STORY
5 Milestones created by Rohit Sharma in the Fourth ODI
RELATED STORY
Rohit 'Hitman' Sharma's unnoticed records in first ODI
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Rohit Sharma can become the 2nd fastest...
RELATED STORY
The rise of Rohit Sharma – From the hands of trollers to...
RELATED STORY
4 milestones Indians can reach in the 2nd ODI against...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Rohit Sharma and the art of batting
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batsmen who hit two ODI 150s in a year
RELATED STORY
4 Instances when Indian batsmen outscored the opposition
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 10 Indian batsmen of the 21st century
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct
WIN 283/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/10 (47.4 ov)
Windies win by 43 runs
WIN VS IND live score
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct
IND 377/5 (50.0 ov)
WIN 153/10 (36.2 ov)
India win by 224 runs
IND VS WIN live score
5th ODI | Today
WIN 104/10 (31.5 ov)
IND 105/1 (14.5 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us