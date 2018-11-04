×
Stats: Rohit Sharma records most wins in first 10 T20Is as captain

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
Stats
130   //    04 Nov 2018, 23:48 IST

Rohit Sharma broke another record on Sunday
Rohit Sharma broke another record on Sunday

A dominant display from the bowlers and some solid batting helped India take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against Windies after a five-wicket win in the first T20I at Kolkata.

Here are some interesting numbers from the first T20I between India and Windies:

0 - No captain has won more wins in first 10 T20Is as captain than Rohit Sharma. He was won nine, beating the previous record of eight held by four different captains - Shoaib Malik, Michael Clarke, Asghar Afghan, and Sarfraz Ahmed.

1 - India are playing a T20I at home without MS Dhoni for the first time. He featured in all 31 of India's home T20Is before this game.

2 - Krunal and Hardik Pandya are the second pair of siblings to play for India in T20Is. Yusuf and Irfan Pathan were the first. Interestingly, all of them are from Baroda.

2 - Umesh Yadav and Kieron Pollard are both making their T20I debut in India after featuring in more than 100 T20s in India.

3 - Three debutants (Krunal Pandya, Khaleel Ahmed and Khary Pierre) bowled with an economy rate of 4 or less. This is the first time that three debutants have bowled at an economy rate of 4 or under in the same T20I.

3 - Krunal Pandya is only the third player to finish a T20I innings with a strike rate of over 200 and an economy rate of under 4. He did so, on debut. The other two were Pakistan's Abdul Razzaq in 2010 and Shahid Afridi in 2015.

6 - The number of players who have made their debut for India in T20Is this year. Khaleel Ahmed and Krunal Pandya joined the list this year.

15.35 - Umesh Yadav's bowling average in the powerplay overs in 2018 T20s. That is the best for any bowler this year. (Min. 120 balls)

75 - The number of matches it took for Kuldeep Yadav to complete 100 wickets. The joint-fewest to that milestone among Indian players, level with Amit Mishra.

142 - Dinesh Karthik now has 142 catches in T20s, level with Kumar Sangakkara. Only MS Dhoni (151) has more.

109 - Windies registered their lowest T20I total against India.

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
An author, poet, soft skills trainer and sports enthusiast, who has a Masters in Sports Journalism and NCTJ-accredited level 3 Diploma in Journalism
